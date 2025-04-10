Arena Football One: Week 5 Preview

Three more stellar Arena Football One matchups hit us this week for Week 5. All of the games take place this weekend with the opening game going down on Saturday and two games wrapping up on Sunday. Let's take a quick look at what's in store for each of these games. (All times are Eastern).

SW Kansas Storm (2-2) at Salina Liberty (0-3)

Saturday, April 12th, 7:30 p.m. Live on EVERGREENNOW

Our first action of the week kickoffs at the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina, KS. The Liberty are desperate to get one in the win column after dropping their first three. There's plenty of reason to be optimistic though as they've only dropped games to Corpus Christi and Albany - both of which are still undefeated. However, there is reason for concern with their offense, which is averaging just a touch over 25 points per game.

The Storm are coming off of a heartbreaker against Oregon in Week 4. They dropped that game by a score of 41-40 when their offense also went stagnant late in the contest. That was Oregon's first win of the season and it's sure to have left a bad taste in their mouth. They'll be looking to get right on the road here.

Players to Watch:

For the home squad, the player to watch is Malik Honeycutt. The Murray State graduate was the target they used to most as they tried to claw their way back into the game with Albany last week. He saw 14 targets and pulled eight of them down. While he didn't find the end zone, he did rack up over 100 yards in the contest.

For the Storm, everything starts and ends with quarterback Jalen Morton. Even in the losing effort last week, he racked up four touchdowns and tosses for 227 yards. He was also just a handful of yards away from being the team's leading rusher and put one in the end zone on the ground as well.

Corpus Christi Tritons (2-0) at Washington Wolfpack (1-2)

Sunday, April 13th, 7:00 p.m. Live on EVERGREENNOW

Corpus Christi enters Sunday's game looking at a new foe across the field for them for the first time all year. In weeks 1 and 3, they faced off with Salina - winning by 28 and 14 points respectively. They were given a bye week in Week 4 and now look to find some of that moment again when they travel to the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

There to greet them will be the Washington Wolfpack. They've alternated wins and losses throughout the year and are coming off a beatdown from Billings by the score of 61-23. However, they've shown new life on the offensive side of the ball over the last couple of games and has coach JR Wells feeling optimistic.

Players to Watch:

For the visitors, keep an eye out for Darius Prince. The Tritons' wideout snagged eight catches in their last game with a pair of touchdowns. He averaged over 10 yard per catch on the game. It was more of the same for him in their first game. He had six catches for 86 yards and another touchdown.

The spike in offense for the Wolfpack is all about new quarterback Ed Crouch Jr. After some injuries shook up their quarterback room, the indoor football veteran signed with the squad and got right to work. After just two days of practice, he stepped up and carried them to their first win. Look for him to get it done in the air and with his feet.

Billings Outlaws (2-0) at Albany Firebirds (3-0)

Sunday, April 13th, 7:00 p/m. Live on VICETV

The VICETV game this week sees two undefeated teams with title aspirations. Billings has looked every bit the juggernaut that pundits had them pegged as. They've won their two games this season by a combined 80 points and neither looked competitive in the second half. That's unlikely to happen when they travel to Albany this weekend, as the Firebirds don't roll over for anyone.

The Firebirds are coming off a big win themselves - a 30-point drubbing of Salina in Week 4. That wasn't even their biggest win of the year, as they took it to SW Kansas in their home opener - a win by 58 points. They'll enjoy their return home to the MVP Arena this weekend after being on the road for the last two games.

Players to Watch:

There's so many big names that couple put up numbers for Billings. With the offense we've seen from them, I wouldn't be shocked with anyone throwing up an absurd day. To play it safe, we'll say to look out for quarterback Braden Wingle. He's fresh off of tossing six touchdowns on the road last week against Washington.

On the Albany side, I've got my eye on Markus Smith. He's been a menace to opposing quarterbacks this season, racking up three interceptions and returning two for touchdowns. Given just how good he was during the postseason last year, it's not terribly surprising how hot he's started this year.

