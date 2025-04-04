The Oregon Lightning Playbook: No Excuses

April 4, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







The Oregon Lightning attempted to travel to Nashville late Wednesday night to play the Kats. Unfortunately, the area has had a tornado watch all this week, which caused the team to have multiple delays and take over 40 hours to finally get there. But Chuck Jones and the Lightning knows no one is going to throw them any pity party.

Positive Outlook

Coach Jones found this experience for the team was good for the team in many ways.

"Honestly, it feels like a positive, we went through all these travel woes together. Our backs were against the wall and were still here. This week, our practices were more limited in hotel parking lots, but the guys are ready to play. The more doubt makes us want to compete more. We came here to play, not make excuses, and we're just going to play. When I'm fired up, the guys are fired up, and I'm fired up.

Film Film Film and More Film

Because of the travel situation that has unfolded for the Lightning, they've had to adjust their routine this week. More travel time and less space to move around means more film.

"Our gameplan is simple; we watched a lot of film this week. We were able to watch a lot of tendencies and formations. I think that's going to help us see what is coming quicker, and we are going to line up according to what we saw. We want to get after the quarterback; we aren't sure which guy is going to play. That is another advantage for us; they are still building chemistry. They are still fighting for their first win, so they will be tough for sure, but we aren't going to let them collect that on us.

Fans can catch every Lighting game and all the AF1 action on the EVERGREENNOW app.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.