Oregon Lightning Announce Open Tryouts for 2025 Season

Published on September 22, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







The Oregon Lightning of Arena Football One (AF1) are excited to announce open tryouts for the upcoming 2025 season. The tryouts are scheduled for Friday, October 11, 2025, in Bend, Oregon. Exact times and the venue will be shared soon.

The Lightning are searching for talented, dedicated athletes ready to compete at the professional level. Participants will have the chance to showcase their skills in front of the team's coaching staff, who are focused on building a fast, competitive, and dynamic roster for the season ahead.

"Our goal is to give players a real shot at pursuing their football dreams," said Head Coach Chuck Jones. "We know there's a lot of untapped talent in Oregon and beyond, and this is the opportunity for those athletes to prove themselves and potentially wear the Lightning uniform."

Players interested in attending are encouraged to register early, as spots will be limited. Full details on time, location, and registration requirements will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit theoregonlightning.com.







