AF1 Daily Transactions - September 22, 2025

Published on September 22, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







AF1 Free Agency continues to heat up as more teams build their 2026 rosters. Oregon adds strength with their newest signing, while Kentucky bolsters its offensive line. Washington stays active as well, picking up both a wide receiver and a quarterback to keep momentum rolling.

The following players have been signed:

Jake Swirple - Kentucky - OL - 6'1", 290 lb - Minot University

Myron Greene - Oregon - DL - 6'4", 305 lb - Davenport University

Philip Harding - Washington - WR - 6'2ÃÂ½", 205 lb - St. Vincent College

Giovanni Sanders - Washington - QB - 6'1", 190 lb - University of Santa Barbara

