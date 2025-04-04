April 4 Transactions Update
April 4, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
We had an exciting game last night as the Outlaws took down the Wolfpack. More action is on the way tonight and on Sunday, so make sure you tune in and don't miss a beat. Here is the April 4, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for 2025.
James Jones III Salina FB
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.
Dallas Dixon Salina WR
• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...
Arena Football One Stories from April 4, 2025
- The Oregon Lightning Playbook: No Excuses - Oregon Lightning
- Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Job's Not Done - Corpus Christi Tritons
- Nashville Kats Playbook: Week 4 - Nashville Kats
- April 4 Transactions Update - AF1
- Outlaws Storm past Washington - Billings Outlaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.