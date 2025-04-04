April 4 Transactions Update

April 4, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We had an exciting game last night as the Outlaws took down the Wolfpack. More action is on the way tonight and on Sunday, so make sure you tune in and don't miss a beat. Here is the April 4, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for 2025.

James Jones III Salina FB

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Dallas Dixon Salina WR

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.