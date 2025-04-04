Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Job's Not Done

April 4, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







The Corpus Christi Tritons are coming off of their second win of the season against Salina and have their second bye in just four weeks. We talked with Coach Anderson to get his thoughts on the Tritons' last game and the week ahead.

Unsatisfied

Even though the Tritons are coming off a win at home, Coach Anderson is spending little time celebrating. First and foremost, Coach is not happy about the penalties. In their last game, the Tritons were plagued by 14 penalties of all sorts: offsides, illegal defense, pass interference, holding, etc. But Coach is most upset about the frequent unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Although they were able to overcome those penalties, he is determined to smooth those out in the practices leading up to their next game.

"[Penalties] are things that are very correctable, and we will do that, or I will find some people that understand that I am not going to allow those unnecessary penalties to keep happening."

Coach is also maintaining his pursuit of perfection. The defensive line had a great showing against Salina, taking down the QB six times in the backfield. When Coach was asked about it, he pointed out that there were a few that were missed. That's just how he is. He is incredibly goal-oriented, and he will not stop to bask in the sunshine until he brings the trophy home to Corpus Christi.

"I won't be happy until I'm hoisting that trophy at the end of the year, and I will make everyone a believer of the talent we have here in Corpus."

"Nobody's satisfied. We know we won, but nobody is satisfied."

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.