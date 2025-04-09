Billings Outlaws Playbook: Back to Back

April 9, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







The Billings Outlaws are on their last leg of the long road trip to start the season. This will be the Outlaws' third straight road game to start the season. Heading out to Albany to take on the Firebirds in what is being hyped up as a potential championship match-up. Both teams will be undefeated on Sunday morning, but one will walk away with their first loss.

Focus on this week

Coach Cedric Walker understands the importance of not looking ahead this week and finally being back home next week, and he has echoed that to his team.

"We must get through this week before we can look to next week. The mission is always 1-0. We are excited for the challenge. It's important we don't get lost on the goal and that this week's game."

Rivalry Brewing?

Fans and social media have pinned a pseudo-rivalry between the two clubs. Albany and Billings faced off last year in the championship and both are sitting atop the standings, making it natural for people to push the idea of a cross-country rivalry. Walker won't lean into the narrative that the teams are rivals.

"Two teams played last year for a championship. It is a different year; we have to realize that 85% of the roster is new, and Albany is a much different roster. I know social media makes it seem like we are rivals, but at the end of the day, we haven't even played enough to have a rivalry. But the game and narrative are good for the sport, football, and the league. Albany is a good team, a disciplined team. We know they will be ready, and we have to be physical, it's a good test for us."

This game is a must-watch event. Billings and Albany kickoff on Sunday, April 13th at 7:00 PM EST. Fans can catch the game and all the AF1 action on EVERGREENNOW.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.