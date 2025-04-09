April 9 Transactions Update

April 9, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The preparations for Week 5 of the Arena Football One season continue and our teams are hard at work practicing for this weekend's slate of games. Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for April 9, 2025.

The following players have signed with their respective teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Kevin Voyles Jr. Billings DL

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 9, 2025

April 9 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.