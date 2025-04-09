Arena Football One's Week 5 Power Rankings

April 9, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Week 5 is upon us here in the 2025 Arena Football One season. Plenty of excitement and intrigue surround this week's games streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW! and Vice TV. Interested to see where your favorite AF1 teams ranks as the season rolls along? Let's rank them all and see who sits at number one!

8. (0-3) salina liberty

Coming in at number eight in our Week 5 Power Rankings are the Salina Liberty. They stay put in our rankings this week based on a few factors. First, they are the only winless team remaining in Arena Football One. Secondly, scoring has been an issue for the Liberty, as they have averaged a league-low 25 points per game. The Liberty played an excellent first half in Week 4 against the Albany Firebirds, but it all unraveled in the second half, losing 57-27. Salina is a talented, well-coached team that has yet to get things going. The Liberty will play their next game this Saturday when they welcome the Southwest Kansas Storm to Tony's Pizza Events Center. Wide Receivers Edward Smith Jr. and Malik Honeycutt will continue to be "instant offense" for Salina for the remainder of the year. The Liberty look to move up the Power Rankings and more importantly, get in the win column in Dodge City this weekend.

7. (1-2) washington wolfpack

The Washington Wolfpack remain at number seven in our Week 5 rankings. Following a crushing 61-23 loss to the Billings Outlaws this past Thursday night, the Wolfpack remain amongst the bottom half of AF1 teams. Much like our number eight team in this week's rankings, Washington has failed to put up points in key offensive situations in 2025. A 35-28 win in Week 2 against the Oregon Lightning has been their only win this season. To turn things around, Washington will need to rely on the dual-threat playmaking abilities of Quarterback Ed Crouch. Couple Crouch's great play with excellent offensive production from Wide Receiver Deshon Williams, and the recipe for success is there. The Wolfpack host the Corpus Christi Tritons in Week 5 and look to gain some positive momentum as the season rolls on.

6. (1-3) oregon lightning

The Oregon Lightning might be the best 1-3 Arena Football team in the country. The talent and potential this team possesses is limitless. The Lightning have the league's most prolific passing attack behind Gunslinger Dalton Cole. Arena Football One's leader in passing yards at 835 while also ranking second in passing touchdowns with 14, Cole can sling it. On the ground, the lefty ranks second in the league in rushing yards (102) and rushing touchdowns (5) in 2025. Cole has established a rapport with several talented wideouts including AF1's receiving yards leader Kris Lewis. With the success Oregon has had through the air, they have not been able to solidify their defense so far this year. Through four games this season, the Lightning have given up 193 points, which ranks last in the league. Individual efforts have shined for Oregon's defensive unit including Defensive End Amani Peoples, Oregon needs to figure out a way to stop opposing offenses from scoring. Oregon will play its next game in Week 6 against the Salina Liberty.

5. (1-2) nashville kats

Nashville slides down a spot at number five in our rankings this week. After a big win over the Oregon Lightning this past Friday night, Nashville is finally in the win column. Head Coach Darren Arbet is playing "old school football" in 2025, and his team has been up to the task thus far. The Week 4 win over the Lightning was led by Quarterback Tyler Kulka. Kulka played an efficient game, as did the rest of the Kats offense. They are led by Swiss Army Knife receiver Robert Jones, Jr., who had three more touchdowns in the win. His performance earned him Week 4's Real American Beer MVP honors. The Kats can shoot up the rankings if continue to play in which they have in the early part of the season. First, they have held opponents to 38 points per game through Week 4. Secondly, they have been a model of consistency despite starting a different quarterback in each of their three games in the 2025 AF1 season. Nashville needs to put up more points while continuing to win games, and it should equal success here in Arena Football One. With all the remaining teams above them having at least two wins, Nashville will look to enter the top half of the board sooner rather than later. Next up for the Kats is a Week 6 showdown with the Washington Wolfpack.

4. (2-2) southwest kansas storm

As we continue with our rankings, the Southwest Kansas Storm sit at number four this week. With two great wins and two underwhelming losses, the Storm have been a mixed bag so far in 2025. They will be led by one of the premier signal callers in Arena Football One in Jalen Morton. He has been nothing short of electric through the first month of the regular season. Defensively, the Storm have a defensive backfield consisting of talented playmakers. Defensive Backs Dontra Matthews, Michael Lawson, and Matt Friess, Jr. are ball-hawking athletes looking to make big plays for their squad. The bottom line for the Storm is consistency issues. Southwest Kansas has averaged roughly 51 points per game in their wins, versus just 30 in their losses. They sit ahead of Oregon and Nashville this week based on the Lightning suffering another loss and owning a head-to-head victory over the Kats. After having no game in Week 4, the Storm look to get back into the win column as they take on the Salina Liberty in Week 5.

3. (2-0) corpus christi tritons

Corpus Christi stays put in our Week 5 Power Rankings. A perfect record to start the year, and with plenty of momentum to boot, the Tritons have been a powerhouse since joining Arena Football One. Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Johnny Anderson has his team playing with discipline and effectiveness to begin the year. Look for Quarterback Fred Payton, Jr. and Wide Receivers Darius Prince and Quintavius Workman to dominate the competition on offense. A big reason why this team has played well is its defense. Corpus Christi has allowed just 49 points through their first two games of the season. Collectively, the Tritons defense has done an excellent job at pressuring quarterbacks and making the most of every opportunity. The number two and number one teams in our rankings this week could see the Tritons jump them in the rankings with a win over the Washington Wolfpack this weekend.

2. (2-0) Billings outlaws

As the remaining two teams in our rankings are set for a colossal Week 5 matchup, the undefeated Billings Outlaws hold steady at two in our rankings this week. Another dominant performance by Billings makes them one of the top teams in Arena Football One. Week 4 saw the Outlaws emerge victorious against the Washington Wolfpack 61-23. Billings is led by Quarterback Braden Wingle who has shown flashes of greatness thus far in 2025. Wingle ranks second in the league in passing yards per game (207.5) and also ranks third in passing touchdowns with ten. Fullback Shawn McFarland has been excellent so far this season, and Billings' litany of receiving threats have made it difficult for opposing defenses to contain them. Defensively, Billings has surrendered just 59 points in two games. All in all, the Outlaws could be the team to beat if they can secure a Week 5 win against their archrival Albany Firebirds this weekend.

1. (3-0) albany firebirds

The Albany Firebirds hang onto the top spot in Arena Football One's Week 5 Power Rankings. After adding another win to their tally in Week 4, the Firebirds are scalding hot to begin the 2025 AF1 season. Quarterback Sam Castronova has emerged as an early favorite for MVP. The wily veteran has amassed 16 passing touchdowns while being a yardage leader both through the air and on the ground. Wide Receivers Duane Brown, Darien Townsend, and Isiah Scott have been fantastic options for Castronova in the passing game. Defensively, Albany has been elite to start the season. Allowing an average of just 27 points per game so far, the Firebirds have kept offenses in check. Scoring at will coupled with outstanding defensive efforts are the reasons Albany remains at one this week. General Manager and Head Coach Damon Ware has his team rolling, earning the top spot in our rankings. A Week 5 matchup with the Billings Outlaws will determine who the "top dog" is in Arena Football One. A win in this highly anticipated Heavyweight Bout will ultimately determine who emerges as the number one team in our rankings next week!

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.