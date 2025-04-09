Salina Liberty Playbook: Kansas Rivalry Week

April 9, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Salina Liberty News Release







The Salina Liberty are preparing to take on Week 5 of the Arena Football One season. They'll face cross-state rivals the Southwest Kansas Storm on Saturday evening, April 12th. Kickoff from the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina, Kansas, is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, streaming on EvergreenNOW.

Another Tough Loss

The Salina Liberty suffered a Week 4 loss to the Albany Firebirds on Sunday night. Head Coach Heron O'Neal once again saw what his team is capable of doing. "We've played two of the top teams in the league and again for two quarters were right there with them." "We keep making the bonehead plays, and that's the thing that's killing us," O'Neal said.

"We can't turn the football over and expect to win against these good football teams we're playing." O'Neal continued to see improvement from his team and now just needs to see them put it together for four quarters. He was especially impressed with the offensive line play, the secondary and special teams game in Week 4.

The Battle of Kansas

It's on to face Southwest Kansas at home this week in Salina for the Liberty. Coach O'Neal has a lot of respect for a team and a coach he's seen a lot of in Gary Thomas. The two teams played three times last season. "I know coach Gary Thomas is going to have his team ready to go; they've got some great football players over there, they always do." "He's a great coach, he knows what he's doing, and he's got a great ownership group." "I'm looking forward to our matchup with a Kansas foe."

Coach O'Neal remarked on how impressive it's been to watch the Storm traverse the country and face all different styles of teams. "They're very well coached, they are pretty much in every ballgame that they've played in, and they are winning ball games."

