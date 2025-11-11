AF1 Daily Transactions - November 8th, 2025

The AF1 transaction wire saw movement heading into the weekend, with Beaumont continuing to add offensive talent and Minnesota making a pair of defensive roster changes. Teams across the league are fine-tuning their lineups as the offseason progresses.

Here are the November 8 transactions:

DeQuan Dudley - Beaumont - WR - 5'9", 175 lb - Carson-Newman University

The following players were released:

Lorenzo Hernandez - Minnesota - DL - 6'1", 275 lb - Western Kentucky

Lovell Spruce - Minnesota - LB - 6'2", 247 lb - Toledo

