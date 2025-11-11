AF1 Daily Transactions - November 11th, 2025
Published on November 11, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
It was a busy day on the AF1 transaction wire as Michigan continued to strengthen its roster with a wave of new signings across both sides of the ball. Kentucky and Washington also made key additions ahead of the 2026 season.
Here are the November 11 transactions:
Michigan Signings:
Keyshawn Cunningham - DB - 5'10", 180 lb - Heidelberg University
Brian Horn - LB - 6'0", 235 lb - The Citadel
Drevon Macon - WR - 5'6", 160 lb - Kansas Wesleyan University
Cohen Russell - WR - 5'8", 185 lb - Slippery Rock University
Kentucky Signing:
Joe Powell - DB - 6'2", 210 lb - Globe Tech
Washington Signing:
Vincent Espinoza - QB - 6'4", 205 lb - Lincoln University
Stay up to date with all AF1 roster moves at theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media for more league news and updates.
Arena Football One Stories from November 11, 2025
- AF1 Daily Transactions - November 11th, 2025 - AF1
- AF1 Daily Transactions - November 8th, 2025 - AF1
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.