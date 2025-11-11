AF1 Daily Transactions - November 11th, 2025

It was a busy day on the AF1 transaction wire as Michigan continued to strengthen its roster with a wave of new signings across both sides of the ball. Kentucky and Washington also made key additions ahead of the 2026 season.

Here are the November 11 transactions:

Michigan Signings:

Keyshawn Cunningham - DB - 5'10", 180 lb - Heidelberg University

Brian Horn - LB - 6'0", 235 lb - The Citadel

Drevon Macon - WR - 5'6", 160 lb - Kansas Wesleyan University

Cohen Russell - WR - 5'8", 185 lb - Slippery Rock University

Kentucky Signing:

Joe Powell - DB - 6'2", 210 lb - Globe Tech

Washington Signing:

Vincent Espinoza - QB - 6'4", 205 lb - Lincoln University

