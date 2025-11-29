Blue Bombers Add to Roster

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce today the signing of American defensive back Javaris Davis and American linebacker Johnny Hodges.

Davis (5-8, 183, Auburn; born: December 26, 1996, in Jacksonville, FL.) signs with the Blue Bombers after a year in the XFL (2023), two years in the NFL (2021-2022), and four-year collegiate career with Auburn (2016-2019).

Davis signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after being unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He would then spend time with the Miami Dolphins (2021) - appearing in one game, recording two tackles and a knockdown, and the Cincinnati Bengals (2022). He would then spend time in the XFL and was a 2023 XFL Champion.

During his collegiate career at Auburn, he played in 49 games (35 starts), recording 150 total tackles, eight interceptions, 32 passes defended, and one forced fumble, and earning Freshman All-SEC honours in 2016.

Hodges (6-0, 237, Texas Christian; born: September 6, 2000, in Darnestown, MD.) signs with the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Navy (2020-2021), and Texas Christian (2022-2024).

Hodges went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but secured an invitation to the Los Angeles Chargers' rookie minicamp.

At Navy (2020-2021), Hodges played in 16 games and recorded 63 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, four passes defended, and one forced fumble. After transferring to TCU (2022-2024), he compiled 204 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one pass breakup, including a career-best 89 tackles in 2024. After the 2024 season he was an honourable mention All-Big 12. After his first season he was awarded Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year and Second Team All-Big 12 honours.







