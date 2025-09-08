Re-Live Your College Days with the BC Lions as We Take on the Ottawa Redblacks for Campus Clash this Friday

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions are looking to bounce back with a win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS this Friday, September 12 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place to continue their push for a playoff spot.

With the start of the school year well underway, the BC Lions are reminding us of just how fun our college days were with this week's Campus Clash game presented by Triple O's Burgers. Aiming to draw a crowd of current students and alumni, fans can expect many unique activations at the Backyard Party on Terry Fox Plaza to help re-live those glory days.

Kicking things off at 4:00 pm, fans can enjoy a performance from the UBC marching band, followed by a frat wedding and the highly anticipated Pamela Anderson look-alike contest. Three lucky fans will also have a chance to win $10,000 at halftime.

Backed by signal-caller Nathan Rourke and an offence boasting the CFL's leading receiver in Keon Hatcher Sr. and top rusher in James Butler, the Lions are looking to get back in the win column and maintain a firm grip on a playoff spot with six games to play in the 2025 campaign.

As the push to the Grey Cup Playoffs continues, only four regular season home games remain. Tickets start at only $19.







