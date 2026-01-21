Mesidor Stays No. 1 in CFL Scouting Bureau: Winter Edition

TORONTO - University of Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor holds top spot in the Winter edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau, which ranks the Top-20 prospects who are eligible for selection in the 2026 CFL Draft on April 28.

Two players in the rankings began their careers in U SPORTS. Devynn Cromwell (No. 14) played three seasons at the University of Guelph before transferring to Texas Tech and then Michigan State, while Giordano Vaccaro (No. 19) spent three years at the University of Manitoba before continuing his career at Purdue.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league's nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year, with the cycle beginning in the fall to coincide with the collegiate season, in winter following collegiate regular seasons, and in spring following Combine season.

Previous rankings for the Class of 2026

Fall edition (August 2025)

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: WINTER EDITION

(Rank (Previous) | Name | POS | School | Hometown)

1 (1) | Akheem Mesidor | DL | Miami | Ottawa

2 (2) | Logan Taylor | OL | Boston College | Lunenburg, N.S.

3 (5) | Albert Reese IV | OL | Mississippi State | Edmonton

4 (7) | Rene Konga | DL | Louisville | Ottawa

5 (3) | Wesley Bailey | DL | Louisville | Ottawa

6 (6) | Jett Elad | DB | Rutgers | Mississauga, Ont.

7 (10) | Dariel Djabome | LB | Rutgers | Longueuil, Que.

8 (-) | Nuer Gatkuoth | DL | Wake Forest | Edmonton

9 (12) | Malcolm Bell | DB | Michigan State | Montreal

10 (16) | Rohan Jones | TE | Arkansas | Montreal

11 (4) | Nick Cenacle | WR | Hawaii | Montreal

12 (13) | Darius Bell | OL | East Carolina | Hamilton, Ont.

13 (18) | Darius McKenzie | LB | South Alabama | Ottawa

14 (8) | Devynn Cromwell | DB | Michigan State | Toronto

15 (-) | Jonathan Denis | OL | Louisiana Tech | Homestead, Fla.

16 (19) | Aamarii Notice | DL | Coastal Carolina | Toronto

17 (9) | Nolan Ulm | WR | Eastern Washington | Kelowna, B.C.

18 (-) | Nate DeMontagnac | WR | North Dakota | Mississauga, Ont.

19 (11) | Giordano Vaccaro | OL | Purdue | Winnipeg

20 (-) | Émeric Boutin | FB | Laval | L'Assomption, Que.

BY THE NUMBERS

The winter rankings include:

Five defensive linemen

Five offensive linemen

Three defensive backs

Three wide receivers

Two linebackers

One tight end

One fullback

17 schools are represented in the rankings. Louisville (No. 4 Rene Konga and No. 5 Wesley Bailey), Rutgers (No. 6 Jett Elad and No. 7 Dariel Djabome) and Michigan State (No. 9 Malcolm Bell and No. 14 Devynn Cromwell) feature multiple players.

Five of the eight first-round selections in the 2025 CFL Draft were listed in the 2024 CFL Scouting Bureau: Winter edition.

TOP-5 NEED TO KNOW

NO. 1 (1) | AKHEEM MESIDOR | DL | MIAMI | OTTAWA

2025: 15 games/starts, 60 tackles (36 solo and 24 assisted), 15.5 tackles for a loss, 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles

2025 National Championship: Three tackles (two solo and one assisted) and two sacks

All-ACC First Team (2025)

All-ACC Honourable Mention (2022 and 2024)

All-Big 12 Honourable Mention (2021)

Played two seasons at West Virginia before three at Miami

Career: 65 games, including 52 starts, 205 tackles (121 solo and 84 assisted), 50.5 tackles for a loss and 33.5 sacks

NO. 2 (2) | LOGAN TAYLOR | OL | BOSTON COLLEGE | LUNENBURG, N.S.

2025: 12 games/starts (eight at right guard, three at left tackle and one at right tackle)

Team captain (2025)

All-ACC Second Team (2025)

All-ACC Honourable Mention (2023-24)

Played two seasons at Virginia before three at Boston College

Career: 49 games, including 46 starts

NO. 3 (5) | ALBERT REESE IV | OL | MISSISSIPPI STATE | EDMONTON

2025: Nine games/starts

SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (2025 Week 2 against Arizona State)

Kent Hull Trophy as best offensive lineman in Mississippi (2024)

Career: 49 games, including 22 starts

NO. 4 (7) | RENE KONGA | DL | LOUISVILLE | OTTAWA

2025: 12 games, including 11 starts, 29 tackles (13 solo and 16 assisted), five tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and six pass breakups

All-ACC Second Team (2025)

Played three seasons at Rutgers before two at Louisville

Career: 44 games, 63 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and five sacks

NO. 5 (3) | WESLEY BAILEY | DL | LOUISVILLE | OTTAWA

2025: 12 games/starts, 39 tackles (17 solo and 22 assisted), seven tackles for a loss, six sacks and five quarterback hurries

Academic All-Big Ten (2024)

Played four seasons at Rutgers before one at Louisville

Career: 48 games, including 37 starts, 110 tackles (48 solo and 62 assisted), 21 tackles for a loss and 15.5 sacks







Canadian Football League Stories from January 21, 2026

