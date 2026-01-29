Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League 2026 All-Star Games to Take Place Fourth of July Weekend at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced the league's 2026 All-Star Games will be held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Fourth of July Weekend.

"Maryland is the state of lacrosse, and Annapolis is one of the game's biggest lacrosse towns. There's something special about bringing our players and fans together in a setting that carries so much history - especially on the Fourth of July," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder & President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Hosting the PLL and WLL All-Star Games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is a celebration of the people who love this game, the players who define its highest level, and the deep roots of America's first sport."

The holiday weekend celebration will bring the best players in professional men's and women's lacrosse to one of the sport's most historic venues, pairing elite competition with a patriotic setting in the heart of the Chesapeake Bay region. The PLL and WLL All-Star Games will feature league-wide fanfare, on-field skills competitions, and community engagement events throughout the weekend.

"Lacrosse runs deep in Anne Arundel County, and Annapolis is one of the sport's true hometowns," said Kristen Pironis, CEO of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. "Hosting both the Premier Lacrosse League's and Women's Lacrosse League's All-Star Weekend at the U.S. Naval Academy brings the game to a place defined by mission, discipline, and tradition. As fans gather in our historic waterfront city, the impact will be felt well beyond the field-supporting local hotels, restaurants, and small businesses that are part of the Annapolis experience."

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium has long served as a cornerstone of the lacrosse community, hosting collegiate championships, professional games, and international competition. The venue's location and history make it a fitting stage for a marquee summer event showcasing the top talent across both leagues.

All-Star rosters for both leagues and additional details regarding game formats and fan events will be announced later this year. For more information on the PLL and WLL All-Star Games, and 2026 season and purchase tickets on Feb. 4 visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/tickets.







