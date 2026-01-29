League One Volleyball Appoints Sandra Idehen as First Commissioner of LOVB Pro

Published on January 29, 2026







League One Volleyball (LOVB) named Sandra Idehen, a global sports and brand executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience, as its first Commissioner of LOVB Pro.

A former senior leader at Nike and Jordan Brand, Idehen will lead the league into its next chapter of growth as LOVB builds on the momentum of its inaugural professional season and accelerates its rise on the global stage.

Idehen steps into the role at a pivotal moment for LOVB Pro. Following a groundbreaking first season and the launch of its second year, the league has added three new professional teams, welcomed five new ownership groups, expanded to multiple broadcast partnerships alongside ESPN, secured more than 30 partners, and assembled a rapidly growing roster of 90 world-class athletes.

As Commissioner, Idehen will oversee all aspects of LOVB Pro, including league operations, long-term strategy, brand development, and the continued expansion of the league's integrated youth-to-pro ecosystem, a model designed to support athletes at every stage of their journey.

"Sandra is exactly the kind of leader LOVB was built to attract at this stage of our growth," said Peter Hirschmann, Executive Chairman and Founder of League One Volleyball. "She brings a global perspective, deep sports expertise, and a proven ability to lead complex organizations with clarity and purpose. Just as importantly, she shares our belief that women's volleyball deserves a professional league that reflects the scale, ambition, and cultural relevance of the sport. We are thrilled to welcome her as our first Commissioner as we continue building, expanding, and defining the future of the game."

Prior to joining LOVB, Idehen spent seven years at Nike, Inc., serving in executive roles across South Africa, the Netherlands, and the United States. Most recently, she served as Vice President and General Manager of Jordan Basketball and Sport, where she led the brand's global sport portfolio across basketball, football, baseball, golf, and soccer, and served on Nike's Corporate Leadership Team. Throughout her career, Idehen has been recognized for building high-performance teams, scaling organizations, and using sport as a platform for meaningful connection and opportunity.

"LOVB was built with intention, and that foundation is unmistakable," said Idehen. "This league represents access, opportunity, and belief in what is possible when athletes are supported at every stage of their journey. I'm honored to step into this role, to build on an incredible foundation from our founding teams, and to help guide LOVB through its next phase of growth as we continue to elevate volleyball on a global stage."

Idehen succeeds founding President Rosie Spaulding, who led LOVB Pro from its earliest vision through launch and execution of its inaugural season. The leadership transition has been deliberate and long planned. Spaulding will remain actively engaged with the league in an advisory role, partnering closely with Idehen to ensure continuity across leadership, operations, and long-term strategy.

"As we planned for LOVB's next chapter, we have been deliberate in helping identify the right leader for this moment," said Rosie Spaulding. "Sandra brings the experience, vision, and leadership style that aligns deeply with the foundation we've built. I'm proud of what we've launched, and excited to continue supporting the league as Sandra guides LOVB through its next phase of growth."

Since joining LOVB in 2020, Spaulding has played a central role in envisioning, building, and launching LOVB Pro and its inaugural six teams, establishing the league's competitive framework, operational foundation, and cultural identity. Under Spaulding's leadership, LOVB Pro was built from the ground up around athlete experience, long-term development, and community connection, LOVB Pro integrates youth clubs, professional teams, and global opportunity into a single, unified ecosystem.







