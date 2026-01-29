Letter from Sandra Idehen, Commissioner, League One Volleyball Pro

Published on January 29, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







To the LOVB community,

I'm Sandra Idehen, and I'm honored to step into the role of Commissioner of LOVB Pro.

What drew me to LOVB is what sets it apart. This league was built with intention, from the club level up, alongside the athletes and communities that have shaped volleyball for generations. Volleyball is more than a game; it's a culture, and LOVB reflects that in how it leads, who it serves, and what it stands for.

My focus is simple: build the best volleyball product in the world, stay deeply connected to the community that fuels the sport, and create a league where athletes are centered, fans feel a true sense of belonging, and the game continues to grow in meaningful ways.

I also want to recognize Rosie Spaulding, whose leadership and care helped bring LOVB to life. This has been a thoughtful transition, and I'm grateful to build on the foundation she created as she continues to support the league through Season Two.

To our fans, thank you for believing early and showing up. I can't wait to meet you in LOVB markets and be part of what we build next.

We're just getting started.

With gratitude,

Sandra Idehen

Sandra Idehen
Commissioner, League One Volleyball Pro







