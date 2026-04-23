Duane Forde and Marshall Ferguson to Tee up 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

Published on April 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Media members are invited to take part in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Canadian Draft preview call with TSN football analyst Duane Forde and CFL.ca columnist Marshall Ferguson on Friday, April 24 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS hold the first overall selection in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft on April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The first two rounds will air live on TSN, with rounds 3-8 streaming exclusively on TSN+.

Up-to-date selection order and results available via the CFL Draft Tracker.

2026 CFL CANADIAN DRAFT - FIRST ROUND SELECTION ORDER

(Current to time of publication)

Ottawa

Toronto

Edmonton

Winnipeg

Hamilton

Calgary

BC

Montreal

Saskatchewan







Canadian Football League Stories from April 23, 2026

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