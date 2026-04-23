Duane Forde and Marshall Ferguson to Tee up 2026 CFL Canadian Draft
Published on April 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Media members are invited to take part in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Canadian Draft preview call with TSN football analyst Duane Forde and CFL.ca columnist Marshall Ferguson on Friday, April 24 at 1 p.m. ET.
The Ottawa REDBLACKS hold the first overall selection in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft on April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The first two rounds will air live on TSN, with rounds 3-8 streaming exclusively on TSN+.
Up-to-date selection order and results available via the CFL Draft Tracker.
2026 CFL CANADIAN DRAFT - FIRST ROUND SELECTION ORDER
(Current to time of publication)
Ottawa
Toronto
Edmonton
Winnipeg
Hamilton
Calgary
BC
Montreal
Saskatchewan
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