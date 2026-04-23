QB Internship Class of '26 Set to Take the Field
Published on April 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - U SPORTS quarterbacks from across the country will take the field alongside their professional counterparts for the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) QB Internship program ahead of the upcoming season.
Since the program's inception in 2010, amateur and collegiate pivots have joined CFL clubs ahead of the upcoming campaign to participate in practices, and attend team and positional meetings, in hopes of improving their craft.
The preseason slate gets underway on May 18 before the season kicks off June 4 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing host to the Montreal Alouettes.
Notable past participants
Taylor Elgersma (TOR: 2022 and 2023, HAM: 2024)
Jonathan Sénécal (MTL: 2022 and 2024)
Arnaud Desjardins (WPG: 2023)
Tre Ford (MTL: 2018, HAM: 2019)
Michael O'Connor (BC: 2015 and 2016, TOR: 2018)
CFL QB INTERNSHIP - CLASS OF 2026
(Team | Name | School | Hometown)
Montreal | Jérémy Fyfe | Sherbrooke | Montreal
2025: Eight games
Career-high 1,066 passing yards; 53.3 per cent completion rate
173 rushing yards (7.9 yards per rush)
Ottawa | Elijah Barnes | Carleton | Ancaster, Ont.
2025: Eight games, 1,634 passing yards
2024: School record 2,285 passing yards
Named to 2026 U SPORTS East-West Bowl
Toronto | Tristan Aboud | Guelph | Montreal
2025: Eight starts, career-high 2,117 passing yards
2025 QB Internship participant (Hamilton)
Named to 2026 U SPORTS East-West Bowl
Hamilton | Lucas Barresi | McMaster | Hamilton, Ont.
2025: Seven games; two starts
58.5 per cent completion rate
Eight touchdowns (five passing, three rushing)
Winnipeg | Cole Anseeuw | Manitoba | Winnipeg
2025: Eight games
Entering third season with Bisons
2025 QB Internship participant (Winnipeg)
Saskatchewan | Jake Farrell | Saskatchewan | Saskatoon
2025: Seven games; 647 passing yards; 61.1 per cent completion rate
Eight touchdowns passes
Starter in the 60th Vanier Cup
Calgary | David Jordan | Calgary | Los Angeles
2025: Eight games; 1,812 passing yards; 62.7 per cent completion rate
Canada West-high 158 completions
Eight touchdown passes
Edmonton | Finn Goerzen | Alberta | Calgary
Entering second season with Golden Bears
Calgary City champion (Grade 12)
Member: Team Alberta U16/U17
BC | Drew Viotto | UBC | Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
2025: Eight games; 1,984 passing yards; 62.1 per cent completion rate
12 touchdowns passes
October 4, 2025: 26-of-42 passing for three touchdowns and 473 yards - third highest single-game total in school history
Canadian Football League Stories from April 23, 2026
- New for 2026 and Individual Tickets Available this Friday - Montreal Alouettes
- Stamps to Welcome Dinos' David Jordan as Part of CFL's QB Internship Program - Calgary Stampeders
- QB Internship Class of '26 Set to Take the Field - CFL
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