QB Internship Class of '26 Set to Take the Field

Published on April 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - U SPORTS quarterbacks from across the country will take the field alongside their professional counterparts for the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) QB Internship program ahead of the upcoming season.

Since the program's inception in 2010, amateur and collegiate pivots have joined CFL clubs ahead of the upcoming campaign to participate in practices, and attend team and positional meetings, in hopes of improving their craft.

The preseason slate gets underway on May 18 before the season kicks off June 4 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing host to the Montreal Alouettes.

Notable past participants

Taylor Elgersma (TOR: 2022 and 2023, HAM: 2024)

Jonathan Sénécal (MTL: 2022 and 2024)

Arnaud Desjardins (WPG: 2023)

Tre Ford (MTL: 2018, HAM: 2019)

Michael O'Connor (BC: 2015 and 2016, TOR: 2018)

CFL QB INTERNSHIP - CLASS OF 2026

(Team | Name | School | Hometown)

Montreal | Jérémy Fyfe | Sherbrooke | Montreal

2025: Eight games

Career-high 1,066 passing yards; 53.3 per cent completion rate

173 rushing yards (7.9 yards per rush)

Ottawa | Elijah Barnes | Carleton | Ancaster, Ont.

2025: Eight games, 1,634 passing yards

2024: School record 2,285 passing yards

Named to 2026 U SPORTS East-West Bowl

Toronto | Tristan Aboud | Guelph | Montreal

2025: Eight starts, career-high 2,117 passing yards

2025 QB Internship participant (Hamilton)

Named to 2026 U SPORTS East-West Bowl

Hamilton | Lucas Barresi | McMaster | Hamilton, Ont.

2025: Seven games; two starts

58.5 per cent completion rate

Eight touchdowns (five passing, three rushing)

Winnipeg | Cole Anseeuw | Manitoba | Winnipeg

2025: Eight games

Entering third season with Bisons

2025 QB Internship participant (Winnipeg)

Saskatchewan | Jake Farrell | Saskatchewan | Saskatoon

2025: Seven games; 647 passing yards; 61.1 per cent completion rate

Eight touchdowns passes

Starter in the 60th Vanier Cup

Calgary | David Jordan | Calgary | Los Angeles

2025: Eight games; 1,812 passing yards; 62.7 per cent completion rate

Canada West-high 158 completions

Eight touchdown passes

Edmonton | Finn Goerzen | Alberta | Calgary

Entering second season with Golden Bears

Calgary City champion (Grade 12)

Member: Team Alberta U16/U17

BC | Drew Viotto | UBC | Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

2025: Eight games; 1,984 passing yards; 62.1 per cent completion rate

12 touchdowns passes

October 4, 2025: 26-of-42 passing for three touchdowns and 473 yards - third highest single-game total in school history







Canadian Football League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.