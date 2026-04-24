Ottawa Fined for Exceeding 2025 Salary Expenditure Cap
Published on April 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has levied a fine of $18,002 against the Ottawa REDBLACKS for exceeding the 2025 Salary Expenditure Cap of $6,062,365. The fine represents a dollar-for-dollar amount equal to the team's overage of the limit.
The violation does not impact the selection order for the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft on April 28.
Edmonton and Winnipeg hold the Nos. 19 and 20 selections, respectively, as a result of the National Snaps Reward System.
The 2026 CFL Canadian Draft will take place on April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The first two rounds will air live on TSN, with rounds 3-8 streaming exclusively on TSN+. The 2026 CFL Global Draft will be conducted on April 29 at 1 p.m. ET, with results announced in real time on CFL.ca.
Rookie camps will open on May 6, with training camps following on May 10.
2025 SALARY EXPENDITURE CAP OVERAGE
Ottawa | $18,002
2026 CFL CANADIAN DRAFT - SELECTION ORDER
(Current to time of publication)
*Awarded via the National Snaps Reward System
First Round
Ottawa
Toronto
Edmonton
Winnipeg
Hamilton
Calgary
BC
Montreal
Saskatchewan
Second Round
Ottawa
Toronto
Edmonton
Winnipeg
Hamilton
BC (via Calgary)
Toronto (via BC)
Montreal
Saskatchewan
Edmonton*
Winnipeg*
Canadian Football League Stories from April 24, 2026
- Ottawa Fined for Exceeding 2025 Salary Expenditure Cap - CFL
- Elks Set for 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, Global Draft - Edmonton Elks
- Riders Sign All-Conference Offensive Lineman Justin Osborne - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Riders Sign All-Conference Offensive Lineman Justin Osborne - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Riders Sign All-Conference Offensive Lineman Justin Osborne - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Original RedBlack Nigel Romick Announces Retirement - Ottawa RedBlacks
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