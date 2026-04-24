Ottawa Fined for Exceeding 2025 Salary Expenditure Cap

Published on April 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has levied a fine of $18,002 against the Ottawa REDBLACKS for exceeding the 2025 Salary Expenditure Cap of $6,062,365. The fine represents a dollar-for-dollar amount equal to the team's overage of the limit.

The violation does not impact the selection order for the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft on April 28.

Edmonton and Winnipeg hold the Nos. 19 and 20 selections, respectively, as a result of the National Snaps Reward System.

The 2026 CFL Canadian Draft will take place on April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The first two rounds will air live on TSN, with rounds 3-8 streaming exclusively on TSN+. The 2026 CFL Global Draft will be conducted on April 29 at 1 p.m. ET, with results announced in real time on CFL.ca.

Rookie camps will open on May 6, with training camps following on May 10.

2025 SALARY EXPENDITURE CAP OVERAGE

Ottawa | $18,002

2026 CFL CANADIAN DRAFT - SELECTION ORDER

(Current to time of publication)

*Awarded via the National Snaps Reward System

First Round

Ottawa

Toronto

Edmonton

Winnipeg

Hamilton

Calgary

BC

Montreal

Saskatchewan

Second Round

Ottawa

Toronto

Edmonton

Winnipeg

Hamilton

BC (via Calgary)

Toronto (via BC)

Montreal

Saskatchewan

Edmonton*

Winnipeg*







Canadian Football League Stories from April 24, 2026

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