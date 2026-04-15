67's' Dave Cameron Named OHL Coach of the Year

Published on April 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Dave Cameron of the Ottawa 67's is this year's recipient of the Matt Leyden Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Coach of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

Beginning the year unranked on the preseason edition of OHL Power Rankings as voted by the League's accredited media representatives, Cameron's club played to the seventh 100-point season in Ottawa 67's history, surrendering a franchise record 160 goals-against, the fewest in the League.

"This recognition is a reflection of the group we have," said Cameron. "Our players, staff, and management have all bought in and committed to doing things the right way. I'm grateful to be a part of it. It truly is a team award."

The 67's were impeccable defending leads, playing to a mark of 38-0 when leading after two periods during the regular season. Under Cameron's guidance alongside assistants Norm Milley and Paul Stoykewych, the Barber Poles saw several first year players emerge as frontline talents including 32-goal scorer Jasper Kuhta, 50-point producer Thomas Vandenberg and former 15th round draft pick Spencer Bowes. In the crease, Ryder Fetterolf set a new 67's franchise record with a league-best 2.07 goals-against average.

"Dave's passion and commitment for the game and his players have been central to what we've accomplished," said Ottawa 67's President Adrian Sciarra. "This level of success is a direct reflection of the leadership he and his staff bring every day. We're very proud of the culture he's helped build within our organization."

Marking the second time Cameron has won Coach of the Year honours after first doing so in 2022-23, he's the latest in a tradition of successful 67's coaches to have won the award, also featuring Andre Tourigny (2019, 20) and the legendary Brian Kilrea (1981, 1982, 1996, 1997, 2003).

Hailing from Kinkora, PEI, Cameron became the eighth coach in OHL history to coach 1,000 games on Feb. 8, 2026. He reached the 500-win milestone on Mar. 23, 2025. His lengthy career in the game has spanned additional OHL coaching assignments in Sault Ste. Marie, Toronto and Mississauga dating back to 1997. He's also coached extensively in the professional ranks, both in the National Hockey League with the Ottawa Senators (2014-18) and Calgary Flames (2016-18) as well as other roles in both the American Hockey League and Europe. Prior to coaching, Cameron played professionally as a forward with the NHL's Colorado Rockies and New Jersey Devils over a span of 168 regular season games between 1981-84.

Cameron finished as the frontrunner in award voting, trailed by a group of finalists consisting of Dylan Smoskowitz of the Barrie Colts, Paul Flache of the Flint Firebirds, Jussi Ahokas of the Kitchener Rangers and Greg Walters of the Windsor Spitfires.

The Matt Leyden Trophy has been awarded annually to the OHL's Coach of the Year as selected by his peers since 1972. The award is in recognition of the contributions of Matt Leyden, past president of the Ontario Hockey Association from 1965-67, and former manager of the Oshawa Generals who spent more than 50 years with the team.

Cameron will be formally recognized as OHL Coach of the Year at the 2026 OHL Awards Ceremony at The Hockey Hall of Fame in June.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.