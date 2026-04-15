OHL Announces Schedule Changes for Playoff Series Between Brantford and North Bay

Published on April 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that, as a result of Tuesday's North Bay flooding-inspired postponement of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final Series between the Brantford Bulldogs and host North Bay Battalion, the two teams have agreed to an amended series schedule that will proceed as follows:

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 15 at North Bay, 6:00pm (Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens)

Game 5 - Friday, April 17 at Brantford, 7:00pm (TD Civic Centre)*

Game 6 - Sunday, April 19 at North Bay, 2:00pm (Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens)*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 21 at Brantford, 7:00pm (TD Civic Centre)*

*- if necessary

The amended series schedule removes a scenario where the Battalion and Bulldogs would be required to play on back-to-back nights in the event of a potential Game 5 in Brantford, that is now scheduled for Friday. Potential Game 6 and 7 dates have been also been adjusted accordingly.

The Bulldogs carry a 3-0 series lead into tonight's Game 4 matchup, beginning at 6:00pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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