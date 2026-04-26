Dallas Wings Waive Pair
Published on April 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived forward Zee Spearman and center Kyla Oldacre, the team announced today.
The Wings will finalize the team's 2026 opening day roster by May 7.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 26, 2026
- Dallas Wings Waive Pair - Dallas Wings
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