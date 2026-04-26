Dallas Wings Waive Pair

Published on April 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived forward Zee Spearman and center Kyla Oldacre, the team announced today.

The Wings will finalize the team's 2026 opening day roster by May 7.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 26, 2026

Dallas Wings Waive Pair - Dallas Wings

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