Dallas Wings Announce Roster Transactions
WNBA Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings Announce Roster Transactions

Published on May 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release


Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived Rayah Marshall, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, Amy Okonkwo, Grace Berger, Lindsay Allen and Costanza Verona, the team announced today.

The Wings will finalize the team's 2026 opening day roster by May 7.

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