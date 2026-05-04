Dallas Wings Announce Roster Transactions
Published on May 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived Rayah Marshall, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, Amy Okonkwo, Grace Berger, Lindsay Allen and Costanza Verona, the team announced today.
The Wings will finalize the team's 2026 opening day roster by May 7.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
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