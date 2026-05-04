Connecticut Sun Waive Kyla Oldacre, Harmoni Turner and Migna Touré
Published on May 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has waived center Kyla Oldacre, and guards Harmoni Turner and Migna Touré.
Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visitwww.connecticutsun.com.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 4, 2026
- Connecticut Sun Waive Kyla Oldacre, Harmoni Turner and Migna Touré - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.