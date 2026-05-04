Connecticut Sun Waive Kyla Oldacre, Harmoni Turner and Migna Touré

Published on May 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has waived center Kyla Oldacre, and guards Harmoni Turner and Migna Touré.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visitwww.connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 4, 2026

Connecticut Sun Waive Kyla Oldacre, Harmoni Turner and Migna Touré - Connecticut Sun

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