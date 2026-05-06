WNBA and Skechers Announce Multiyear Partnership

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK CITY / LOS ANGELES - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Skechers today announced a multiyear deal that will position the global footwear leader as an Official Partner with the league. Skechers continues its ongoing global support for women's sports, and will be a fixture throughout the league as the WNBA celebrates its milestone 30th season.

"We're excited to welcome Skechers to the WNBA family at a moment of extraordinary momentum for our league," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "This partnership reflects the growing demand from global brands to connect with WNBA fans worldwide. We look forward to collaborating with Skechers to create unique fan experiences, deepen engagement, and elevate the players who power our league."

"Partnering with the WNBA illustrates our long-term commitment to promoting women's basketball and elevating the athletes who are enthusiastic about the game at every level," said David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer at Skechers. "Skechers has been part of the basketball community for several seasons, and now fans will see our innovative footwear take center stage in the WNBA for the first time. We look forward to leveraging the league's exploding popularity to help grow the sport while introducing our signature Comfort That Performs to even more athletes around the world."

In 2024, forward Rickea Jackson, who was recently traded to the Chicago Sky, became the first athlete to play in Skechers Basketball footwear in the WNBA. Skechers expanded its roster in 2025, welcoming Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen and shooting guard Jackie Young-who won her third WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces last season.

"For me, it's all about staying comfortable and locked in, and Skechers gave me that all the way through our championship run last season," said Jackie Young. "This season is going to be special, and it feels like the perfect time for Skechers to make it official. I can't wait to see more players in the S on the court soon."

"The Skechers team constantly checks in with me for feedback and ideas, so they've been a great partner for me as a player and I know they'll be a fantastic partner for the league," said Rickea Jackson. "And of course I love the shoes-they look and feel great on the court. It is only a matter of time until more players will start to catch on."

"When Skechers signed me ahead of the draft last year, I knew this was a brand that believed not only in me, but in our sport overall," added Kiki Iriafen. "From design to promotion, they truly prioritize the needs of female athletes and now that they're partnered with the W, the possibilities are limitless."

Skechers redefines basketball footwear with its innovative collection engineered for athletes of all skill levels. The lineup includes the fast and responsive SKX NEXUS, the flexible SKX Full-Court Press™, the lightweight SKX Resagrip® featuring advanced cushioning, and the SKX Reign™ for exceptional elevation and intense traction, amongst others. With Comfort That Performs® key to the entire range, Skechers empowers players to focus on their game and reach new heights every time they step onto the court.

The full Skechers Basketball collection is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com, as well as specialty athletic shops around the world. Fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Basketball product launches and more by following @skechersbasketball on Instagram and TikTok.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

WNBA and Skechers Announce Multiyear Partnership - WNBA

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