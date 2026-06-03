Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The WNBA announced today that Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in May.

The honor marks Gray's fourth Player of the Month award in the last five eligible months, dating back to the start of the 2025 season. After becoming the first guard in WNBA history to earn the award three times in a single season in 2025, Gray has continued to establish herself as one of the league's most consistent and impactful players.

Gray helped guide Atlanta to a 5-2 record during the month while averaging 20.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. She ranked second in the Eastern Conference in scoring and led the conference in plus-minus (+7.6), playing a pivotal role in the Dream's strong start to the 2026 campaign.

The three-time WNBA All-Star scored 20 or more points in four of Atlanta's first seven games, highlighted by 24 points and eight rebounds in the season opener against Minnesota (May 9), 26 points against Dallas (May 12) and 25 points with nine rebounds against Las Vegas (May 17). Gray also reached two significant milestones during the month, moving into fifth place on the Dream's all-time assists list and becoming the 33rd player in WNBA history to record 1,000 career free throws made.

Since the beginning of the 2025 season, Gray has been at the center of Atlanta's rise, helping lead the franchise to a record-setting 30-win campaign last year and another winning start in 2026. Her latest Player of the Month recognition further solidifies her status among the WNBA's elite and highlights the impact she continues to make on both ends of the floor as the Dream pursues a championship.







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