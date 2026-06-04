Liberty Top Tempo for Third Straight Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty (6-4) extended the team's win streak to three games with a victory over the Toronto Tempo (5-5), 97-82.

Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 22 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks as she became the fourth Liberty player in franchise history to record 20 points and 15 rebounds in a game. Jones put up a double-double in the first half for the first time in her Liberty regular-season career while joining Tamika Catchings and Lauren Jackson as the only players in WNBA history to make three 3-pointers and record 12 rebounds in a single first half. She also matched the highest rebounding total by any player in a single half so far in 2026 with her 12 boards in the first half. Jones also passed Sugar Rodgers (309) for 15th on the Liberty's franchise assists list.

Breanna Stewart added 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block as she recorded her 52nd game of at least 15 points and eight rebounds with New York, joining Tina Charles as the only players in franchise history to record more than 50 such games in a Liberty uniform. Satou Sabally put up 12 points and five rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench while shooting 50 percent (2-for-4) from beyond the arc.

Marine Johannès pitched in with 15 points, shooting 60 percent (6-for-10) from the field and 50 percent (3-for-6) from deep while grabbing two rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block. This marked the 50th career game scoring in double figures for Johannès, and she became the first player in the WNBA to reach 30 made 3-pointers in 2026. Leonie Fiebich scored 14 points on 57.1 percent (4-for-7) shooting from the field and 50 percent (2-for-4) from long range to go with four assists and two rebounds. This marked Fiebich's 33rd career game with multiple 3-pointers, which is the fifth-most such games within a player's first three seasons in franchise history.

Pauline Astier contributed 10 points on 66.7 percent (2-for-3) shooting from 3-point territory while dishing out a game-high five assists. Astier passed Rebecca Lobo (44) for the fourth-most field goals made by a rookie through the first 10 games of a season in franchise history, and moved ahead of Anna Cruz (36) for the third-most assists by a Liberty rookie through the first 10 games of a season.

The Liberty out-rebounded Toronto 10-8 in the first, including a 4-1 margin on the offensive glass, but trailed 20-17 despite 12 first-quarter points from Jones. The Liberty regained the lead with a 15-2 run from 9:12 to 4:53 in the second while holding the Tempo to 22.2 percent (2-for-9) from deep in the first half. Jones tied her career high for rebounds in a quarter with eight boards in the second and the Liberty entered the break with a season-high seven offensive rebounds and a 40-34 lead.

The Liberty extended the advantage with an 8-0 run from 8:17 to 7:18 in the third quarter and scored 30 points in the period to take a 70-58 lead into the fourth. New York overcame a 10-0 run from Toronto to close out a 97-82 win. The Liberty set a season high with 11 offensive rebounds and put up 40 rebounds for the second consecutive game, matching the team's total for 40-rebound games from the entire 2025 season and marking New York's first time recording back-to-back games of at least 40 rebounds since 2024. Six Liberty players scored in double figures, tying the franchise record for double-digit scorers in a single game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026

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