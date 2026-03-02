Jaime Weston Joins Major League Volleyball as First Commissioner

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







Major League Volleyball has announced the appointment of Jaime Weston as its first Commissioner, marking a pivotal moment in the league's evolution and a new era for professional women's volleyball in the United States.

In its third season, Major League Volleyball (MLV) has emerged as the premier professional volleyball league in the country. Built on an athlete-first foundation, the league continues to expand with new franchises, growing fan demand, and increasing commercial momentum.

Weston brings more than two decades of leadership experience across professional sports, media, and culture. A proven executive with 15+ years in the NFL front office, she accelerated fan growth, modernized the brand, and strengthened commercial performance across sponsors, media rights holders, and clubs. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer of USA Volleyball, steering brand and commercial strategy ahead of the LA 2028 Olympic Games. Earlier in her career, she held global leadership roles at Universal Music Group and On Location (a former division of Endeavor).

"Seeing Jaime step into the Commissioner role underscores the kind of leadership driving Major League Volleyball forward," said Dan DeVos, founding member of the league, Owner/CEO of the Grand Rapids Rise, and Chairman of the Orlando Magic. "She's a proven sports executive who understands how to build a league, elevate athletes, and create sustained momentum. Jaime brings a level of professionalism and vision that sets the tone for where this league and this sport are headed."

A lifelong volleyball player and advocate, Weston played at Georgia Tech and brings firsthand understanding of the sport, its culture, and its athletes. Her appointment represents a full-circle moment, returning to the game she once played to now lead its professional future.

"This is volleyball's time," said Weston. "In the U.S., the sport is female-led and female-defined, and professional women's volleyball is not following a blueprint. It's designing one. Major League Volleyball will build on its foundation and scale this momentum into a league that sets the standard for the future."

Volleyball is in a transformational era in the United States, marked by record-setting attendance, surging national viewership, and unprecedented visibility for women's sports. As Commissioner, Weston will lead MLV's competitive vision, league operations, and long-term growth strategy, establishing a premier professional stage for the sport's next generation of athletes.

"Major League Volleyball is demonstrating what's possible when women are steering the sport at every level," said Theresia Gouw, Owner of MLV's new Northern California franchise launching in 2027. "Jaime's leadership brings the discipline and vision to turn this wave of energy into real enterprise value and lasting change for the game."

MLV also announced that Jen Spicher, who has served as President since the league's inception, will transition to Executive Vice President, Volleyball Operations. She will continue to oversee competitive integrity and player experience as MLV enters its next phase of growth.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 2, 2026

Jaime Weston Joins Major League Volleyball as First Commissioner - MLV

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.