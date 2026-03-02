Rise 'Players with Purpose' Program Returns for 2026 Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise proudly present the third season of our "Players with Purpose" program. This community-driven initiative gives Rise supporters the opportunity to attend any remaining regular-season match at Van Andel Arena while making a direct impact on causes that matter most to their favorite Rise players.

For every ticket purchased through a player's designated link, $5 will be donated to that player's selected non-profit organization. The "Players with Purpose" program is presented and supported by Lake Michigan Credit Union.

Get to know this year's participating players and the organizations they're supporting:

Hattie Bray, Elizabet Inneh, and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres - Kent County Animal Shelter: Dedicated to the care and welfare of companion animals and the community of Kent County.

"I chose the Kent County Animal Shelter because it gives a voice to the voiceless," Bray said. "It's a second chance for animals who deserve love, safety, and a place to call home."

Paige Briggs-Romine, Allison Mayfield, Carli Snyder, and Camryn Turner - Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports: Providing enriching recreational opportunities for individuals with disabilities through sports and activities.

"I wanted to support Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports because of how impactful I know sports can be in an individual's life," Snyder said. "I think that opportunity should be afforded to everyone, and the work Mary Free Bed is doing to make sports inclusive for all is very close to my heart."

Rhamat Alhassan, Morgan Hentz, Alyssa Jensen, and Berkeley Oblad - Once Upon a Room: Transforming sterile hospital rooms into personalized, comforting spaces for children facing serious illnesses.

"Once Upon a Room is such a thoughtful organization," Oblad said. "I know when I'm going through challenging times, reminders of home bring me comfort. Decorating a hospital room to bring even just a few reminders of joy, peace, and comfort is a great place to start."







