Atlanta Vibe's Leah Edmond Reflects on 1,000 Kills Milestone

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Leah Edmond has played for the Atlanta Vibe from the team's first minute as a franchise.

Edmond, an Opposite Hitter, was Atlanta's first signee as a team and a pioneer as the first league signee overall. The first to experience a victory in a Vibe uniform. The league's inaugural MVP in 2024.

Now, she's reached another milestone first, history-making to her and Major League Volleyball as a whole: 1,000 career kills

Edmond reflected on her accomplishment with gratitude Sunday after the team's match against the Dallas Pulse. She credited her teammates who have encouraged her to swing away at the ball since she first stepped on the court as a pro and challenge her daily to improve.

"I just want to continue to get better and better. Yes, it's a time of reflection, but also it's just the beginning," Edmond said. "We're just getting started, this league is just getting started. I hope to have a whole lot more kills and hope to continue helping my team try to win."

Atlanta Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth complimented Edmond as a constant competitor - hungry for improvement and wins as a "true champion."

"She sets the tone for the team in terms of urgency, discipline and intensity," Banwarth said. "She works her butt off, she wants to win and she wants the people around her to win."

The Vibe veteran is second in the league this season in kills (223) with an average of 4.05 kills per set. She's top three in points scored (250) and has reached the 15 kill or more mark in nine of 13 matches in 2026.

Atlanta Middle Blocker Phoebe Awoleye, who sees Edmond's effort up close on a daily basis, said she's unsurprised and knew what her teammate was about from the minute they met in training camp.

"She's going to go out there and ball out every time," Awoleye said. "A thousand kills is so awesome."

As Edmond eyes the journey to 2,000 kills, Banwarth highlighted her importance to the sport.

"Leah is a staple in this league, she's been with Atlanta since day one, she is Atlanta. I would call her the face of the league," Banwarth said. "She's vital to the success of this league and the growth of volleyball in the United States. We're lucky to have her in Atlanta, we're lucky to have her in MLV and hopefully we get another thousand."

