Voting Is Now Open for Dallas Pulse Fans to Send Their Favorite Players into Mlv's All-Star Match

Published on March 2, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas PULSE fans can vote to send their favorite players to compete in Major League Volleyball's 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star match. Voting is open now at ProVolleyball.com/vote through March 12, giving North Texas fans the opportunity to help showcase Dallas PULSE on a national stage.

As Dallas PULSE continues building momentum in its inaugural season, fan participation is key to helping a PULSE player earn an All-Star selection during this premier mid-season event. The All-Star match is scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on CBS Network Television at 12 pm ET.

Fans can vote once every 24 hours for their two favorite Dallas PULSE players in each position, including:

Outside Hitters:

Mimi Colyer

Kaylee Cox

Geli Cyr

Sofia Maldonado Diaz

Caroline Meuth

Isabel Martin

Opposite Hitters:

Kelsie Payne

Malaya Jones

Middle Blockers:

Layne Van Buskirk

Kaitlyn Hord

Tristin Savage

Karson Bacon

Liberos:

Kylie Murr

Kendall White

Setters:

Natalia Valentin-Anderson

Celia Cullen

Having quickly established itself as one of the most exciting new pro teams in North Texas sports, Dallas PULSE continues to build momentum in North Texas as part of the next chapter in women's professional sports, bringing elite athletes, the highest level competition, and a community-focused approach to one of the most sports-passionate regions in the country.

The PULSE is currently in second place in Major League Volleyball in its inaugural season. The team's early success reinforces Dallas PULSE's long-term vision to grow the game of volleyball, enhance career opportunities available to female professional athletes, develop role models for young girls and deliver a dynamic and memorable experience for fans of all ages.







