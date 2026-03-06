Grand Forks Spitfires Announce Head Coach For Inaugural Softball Season

Published on March 5, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Grand Forks, ND - The Spitfires Softball team is proud to announce the hiring of Aaron Alvarez as the team's head coach, marking a major milestone as the franchise prepares for its inaugural season. Alvarez brings a strong background in collegiate athletics, summer collegiate baseball, military service, and community leadership, a combination that aligns seamlessly with the Spitfires' mission.

"I am more than excited and honored to be the head coach of this exciting new program, ¬Â said Alvarez. "I look forward to helping players develop to become the best version of themselves for their respective school programs. ¬Â

Alvarez's playing career includes collegiate baseball experience at Reedley College in California and York University in Nebraska. He also gained valuable summer collegiate experience as a pitcher and bullpen coach with the Hastings Sodbusters in Hastings, Nebraska, and spent time pitching with the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks.

In addition to his baseball background, Alvarez has built a strong foundation as a collegiate softball coach. He took over the softball program at York University just two weeks before the start of the 2024 season. The upcoming 2026 season will mark his third year leading the program, highlighting his ability to adapt quickly and lead with confidence.

Beyond athletics, Alvarez is deeply committed to service. He serves as a Volunteer Firefighter with the City of York Fire Department and is currently a Staff Sergeant in the Nebraska Army National Guard. Over six years of military service, his roles have included firefighter with the 281st Firefighter Detachment, Recruiting and Retention Non-Commissioned Officer, and his current position with the Nebraska Medical Detachment as a Dental Technician. He recently signed a three-year extension with the Guard.

The Spitfires Team believes Alvarez's leadership, discipline, and dedication to personal growth make him the ideal choice to lead the team as it enters its first season.

