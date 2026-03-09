Chaos Overwhelm Redwoods to Win Championship Series: Takeaways

Published on March 9, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

As Ryan Boyle said on Thursday night, "Carolina is having a moment."

After starting the tournament with an 0-2 record, the Chaos rallied for three straight wins to capture their first Lexus Championship Series title behind inspired performances from Shane Knobloch and Austin Kaut, who paved the way for Carolina to down the undefeated Redwoods 24-16.

"If you look at the beginning, going 0-2, we couldn't be discouraged," head coach Steven Brooks said. "We fought through those two games. Losing by one or losing by two in overtime. We knew that those things weren't going to make us fall apart because we were right there."

Knobloch had his name called every game over the past two weeks, and every game, he answered. It was no different on the Championship Series' biggest stage. The 24-year-old recorded nine points (6G, 2T, 1A) to bring his total scoring points to a tournament-high 30 and take home the Golden Stick Award.

"Everyone cares so much, and it makes you want to do more," Knobloch said. "It makes you give more than you think you have, and that's why we won this."

Kaut had a phenomenal tournament. From setting the Championship Series single-game save record (25) against the Redwoods in the round-robin stage to recording the most saves in PLL Sixes history (84) over five games, Kaut was the backbone of Carolina's defense and had the bruises to prove it.

He started off the game on a heater, racking up seven first-quarter saves with a 63.6% save percentage to help Carolina build a 7-4 lead. He stole five more saves in the second and finished the first half with a 63.2% save rate, only allowing seven goals with 12 saves.

When asked what the biggest difference between field and Sixes lacrosse, the veteran goalie stood up and pulled up his shirt, showing an array of bruises from shots he had taken over the two-week tournament.

"This is the difference," he said.

Brooks led the Chaos to their first Championship Series trophy less than two months after taking over as head coach, but he emphasized that it was general manager Spencer Ford who built this roster, and that Ford deserved just as much praise.

"All the credit goes to him," Brooks said. "I truly believe he's one of the most brilliant minds in this game. He put together a phenomenal roster, and you're seeing the benefits from that."

Now that roster will turn its attention to the 2026 season, where it hopes to translate its Sixes success into a PLL Championship.

Phil Shore: Redwoods tops in all stats except the scoreboard

The Redwoods led the 2026 Lexus Championship Series in several key statistical categories, including shots, ground balls, turnovers and saves.

The one area they didn't come out on top was the final scoreboard, struggling to come up with answers in their title game loss to Carolina.

Head coach Anthony Kelly and Brian Tevlin sat in silence for eight seconds before providing their initial thoughts on the game.

"It's a lot to take in," Kelly said in the postgame press conference. "It's a lot to process. We didn't think we'd be sitting on this side of the table, and here we are. I'm proud of the guys for fighting. It wasn't our day. It was [Carolina's] day today."

One issue California had was getting the ball past Kaut. Though the Redwoods outshot the Chaos, Kaut made 20 saves for a 57.1% save percentage.

The Chaos' run of five straight goals to end the second quarter, which gave Carolina a 15-7 lead going into halftime, put the Redwoods in their biggest hole of the tournament -- one too deep to climb out of, as they had on other occasions.

"You go down early, you start gripping your stick a little tighter," Tevlin said. "You force things on defense. You try to force things on offense. It's tough to get out of."

Tevlin added that the transition game that keyed California's 3-0 round-robin record didn't help the offense, placing some of the blame on himself and his errant shot from distance to open the fourth quarter.

"It's not a smart shot," Tevlin said. "I was trying to get the team back in it, trying to rally the boys, but I should know better."

Andrew McAdorey continued to lead the way for California, tallying seven points (5G, 1T, 1A). Aidan Danenza, a candidate for the Golden Stick Award coming into the game, scored two goals. Kelly emphasized that Danenza, one of the breakout stars of the tournament, is not a role player but one of the top midfielders in the league.

In goal, Matt Knote made 22 saves and had a 52% save percentage.

Kelly and Tevlin were despondent after the game. But after finishing in the top four in the league during the 2025 regular season and reaching the title game of the Championship Series, they have high hopes for the 2026 campaign.

"We're in a position now where we feel really good about the summer," Tevlin said.

"They can have this one," Kelly said. "We're coming after the one in the summer."







