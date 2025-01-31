Premier Lacrosse League Names Spencer Ford General Manager, Roy Colsey Head Coach of the Carolina Chaos

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced Spencer Ford has been named General Manager, and Roy Colsey Head Coach of the Carolina Chaos.

"We're excited to welcome Roy Colsey as head coach and Spencer Ford as general manager of the Carolina Chaos," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Roy's championship pedigree - both as a coach and a player - combined with Spencer's proven track record in building winning teams, sets the Chaos up for success. With three MLL titles each, Roy and Spencer bring a championship mentality to Carolina. The future is bright."

Colsey, a Professional Lacrosse Hall of Famer, brings decades of experience as both a player and coach. A dominant midfielder in his playing days, Colsey was a four-time All-American at Syracuse University and a key contributor to the 1995 NCAA National Championship team. His professional career spanned Major League Lacrosse (MLL) and the National Lacrosse League (NLL), where he established himself as one of the sport's most respected figures.

"I am honored to be the head coach of the Carolina Chaos. The PLL features the best players in the world and the most exciting pace and format of this great game," said Roy Colsey, Head Coach of the Carolina Chaos. "I can't wait to get to work building something special with this group of players."

Ford, a seasoned executive and former professional player, led the Chesapeake Bayhawks to three MLL Championships in his six year stint as General Manager. Ford also served as Director of Player Personnel for the Atlanta Blaze, and Head Coach of the Philadelphia Barrage, with a noted scouting and coaching background that has helped shape championship rosters.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Carolina Chaos organization and the PLL," said Spencer Ford, General Manager for the Carolina Chaos. "I'm grateful to Paul and Mike Rabil, and the PLL team for the opportunity to build another championship roster and work alongside a legend and Hall of Famer like Roy. We're ready to bring another PLL trophy to Chaos fans and the Carolinas."

The Carolina Chaos' 2025 season will kick off May 30 in Albany, NY when they face the New York Atlas. The Carolina Chaos will return to American Legion Memorial Stadium for their 2025 homecoming weekend June 6-7. To view the Chaos schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

