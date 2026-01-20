Carolina Chaos Announce Coaching Transition, Name Steven Brooks Head Coach

Published on January 19, 2026

NEW YORK - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) today announced it has parted ways with Carolina Chaos Head Coach Roy Colsey. Steven Brooks has been named the next Head Coach of the Carolina Chaos.

PLL Vice President of Lacrosse Rachael DeCecco released the following statement:

"After discussions with Roy Colsey we were unable to come to terms on his contract, and have made the decision to part ways for the 2026 season," said Rachael DeCecco, VP of Lacrosse for the PLL. "We're grateful to Coach Colsey for his contributions to the Chaos, and wish him all the best moving forward."

Steven Brooks joins the Carolina Chaos following six years as Assistant Coach and Offensive Coordinator for the 2025 PLL Champion New York Atlas, where he led one of the league's most powerful offensive fronts. As Interim Head Coach for the 2023 and 2025 PLL Championship Series, Brooks led the Atlas to two playoff appearances, finishing as runner-up in 2023.

A standout midfielder himself, Brooks joined the Atlas coaching staff in 2020 after retiring from his 11-year professional lacrosse career, finishing his career as a member of the Atlas. Brooks was a two-time NCAA champion at Syracuse University, two-time MLL Champion with the Chesapeake Bayhawks, and three-time MLL All-Star. Brooks also serves as Co-Head Coach of the U.S. U19 men's national team.

PLL Co-Founder & President Paul Rabil, Carolina Chaos General Manager Spencer Ford, and Head Coach Steven Brooks released the following statements:

"First, I want to thank Coach Colsey for his time and contributions to the Carolina Chaos. Coaching pro lacrosse is a unique challenge - from the time commitment, to travel, to coaching styles and relationships. Colsey is a Pro Lacrosse Hall of Famer, and is one of the few in history who has competed at the highest level as a player and coach," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "We're excited to announce Steven Brooks as the next head coach of the Carolina Chaos. He's a proven leader, with coaching longevity, experience developing talent, building Championship teams, and winning the 2025 PLL Championship. Working with Carolina's GM and player leadership, we feel confident that he'll be a great fit to lead this team in 2026, beginning with the upcoming Championship Series."

"Roy played an important role in shaping a new era for the Chaos. We came into the organization as acquaintances, and I'm grateful to call him a friend today," said Spencer Ford, General Manager of the Carolina Chaos. "Steven Brooks has long been deserving of a head coach position in this league, and I'm thrilled he'll be the Head Coach of the Carolina Chaos. Always a student of the game, Coach Brooks will be an excellent leader for our team, and I can't wait to see his impact on the Chaos at the Championship Series and beyond."

"I'm incredibly honored to step into the head coaching role with the Carolina Chaos and help lead this group as we chase another PLL championship," said Steven Brooks, Head Coach of the Carolina Chaos. "This is an organization with a clear identity and high standards, and I'm excited to build on that alongside Spencer and the guys in our locker room. To Coach Mike Pressler and everyone with the New York Atlas, thank you for the memories, the belief, and the support you showed me and my family throughout my time there. That chapter will always mean more to me than wins or losses, and I'm forever grateful for the relationships we built along the way. I'm grateful to Paul and Mike Rabil and the PLL for the trust they've placed in me, and I'm ready to get to work!"

Atlas General Manager and Head Coach Mike Pressler has begun the search for a replacement on his staff. An interim head coach will be announced for the Championship Series at a later date.







