Carolina Chaos Roster Update

April 23, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Carolina Chaos News Release







Carolina Chaos attackman Josh Byrne will not return to the team for the 2025 season. Carolina Chaos General Manager Spencer Ford and Josh Byrne released the following statements:

While we're disappointed in Josh's decision, we respect his choice to prioritize his health and family, and wish him well, said Spencer Ford, General Manager of the Carolina Chaos. Our priorities are building a roster of competitive, dynamic players dedicated to our fans and team culture for the long haul, as well as bringing a championship back to this franchise. With the incredible depth of professional and collegiate talent available, Coach Colsey and I are positioned to construct a team that will be ready to win on Opening Weekend."

After careful consideration of my personal health and family needs, I've made the difficult decision to step away from the Carolina Chaos. This decision comes after much reflection on my physical and mental health.

My wife Fiona and I recently married and are planning our future together. Years of playing in two professional leagues has taken a toll on my body, and has prompted me to evaluate my long-term career path. I've also been dealing with severe flight anxiety, which has significantly affected my well-being. This is something I'm actively working to address, but it has become a large factor in this decision.

The PLL has been incredibly supportive throughout my career, particularly in light of my recent struggles with travel, and I look forward to watching the league's continued success. I'm grateful for the opportunities, relationships, and growth the PLL, Carolina Chaos, and our fans have provided me, and have full faith in the Chaos leadership to bring Carolina back to championship contention. - Josh Byrne

On the latest roster shift, Chaos team captain and 2021 league MVP Blaze Riorden said,

"The strength of the Carolina Chaos has always been our will to win and fierce competitive nature. Every year brings new challenges, and I'm excited to backstop the best defense in the league, while adding a lot of young, hungry, talent. The vision Spencer Ford and Coach Colsey have established for the organization is clear, and our focus remains unchanged: bringing a championship to Carolina. We're ready to cause Chaos."

Byrne will be designated to the holdout list. His rights will remain with the Carolina Chaos for the remainder of this contract.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from April 23, 2025

Carolina Chaos Roster Update - Carolina Chaos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.