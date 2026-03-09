Charging Defeat Palms to Win WLL Lexus Championship Series: Takeaways

Published on March 9, 2026 under Women's Lacrosse League (WLL)

New York Charging News Release







The New York Charging captured the 2026 WLL Lexus Championship Series championship Sunday, defeating the California Palms 18-11.

From the opening minutes, New York set a high pace. Despite playing in the semifinals the night before against the Boston Guard, the Charging came out energetic and composed, executing on both ends of the field.

California, on the other hand, had the advantage of rest after a two-day break, but early opportunities failed to translate into goals, allowing New York to build a lead it held throughout the second half.

New York 18, California 11

Charging: Composure and cohesion under pressure

The Charging's pace, composure and relentless offensive attack that never let the Palms fully recover led to this outcome.

New York's ability to push the tempo and capitalize on transition opportunities set the tone early in both halves.

Mental composure during high-pressure stretches also helped New York manage the swings of momentum, particularly after a second-quarter push from California. Izzy Scane noted the importance of keeping emotions balanced.

"I think at halftime, we did a good job of resetting and kind of getting back to a steady state of like, not too high of emotions, not too low emotions," Scane said. "For us, it was just a matter of staying, sticking to our game plan and making sure we were doing everything we could do to slow that down and kind of continue to play the same way we did, without being either too high or too low."

Scane and Emily Hawryschuk led a third-quarter 8-0 run that bled into the fourth and proved to be the dagger. Hawryschuk (5G, 1A) and Scane (6G) each scored six points and finished tied for second in total scoring points throughout the tournament. (The Boston Guard's Charlotte North totaled 22 scoring points to win the Golden Stick Award.)

"I've been very privileged to coach her throughout her college career as well at Northwestern," Charging head coach Charlie Leonard said of Scane. "... She's playing for her teammates. She's playing to win. She's playing to compete. ... This connectivity off the field makes the connectivity on the field."

Madison Doucette anchored the Charging defense throughout the game, finishing with 18 saves and a 59.3% save percentage. New York shot 50% for the game while holding California to 24.4%.

The Charging reached the title game of last year's Championship Series but lost to North and the Guard. On Sunday, their quick execution and adaptability ultimately allowed them to pull away in the second half and secure the championship.

Palms: Building a foundation for growth

California's offense generated numerous scoring opportunities and demonstrated strong spacing, particularly during moments in the second quarter when it mounted a short run to cut the deficit.

However, the team struggled to consistently convert in critical moments, limiting its ability to sustain momentum against a disciplined New York squad.

Head coach Maddy Buss framed the experience as a building block for the team's future.

"I think the hardest part of building a championship team is that off-field camaraderie, like that, genuine love for one another, and that takes time to build," Buss said. "... So that gives us a really good base for going into summer."

Despite the result, California's resilience and flashes of unity show that the team has a strong foundation to build on. The tournament provided valuable experience for several roster newcomers and allowed team leaders to establish a connection for the season to come.







Women's Lacrosse League Stories from March 9, 2026

Charging Defeat Palms to Win WLL Lexus Championship Series: Takeaways - New York Charging

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.