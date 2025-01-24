New York Charging Roster Reaction: Stars, Dark Horses, More to Watch in WLL Debut

January 24, 2025 - Women's Lacrosse League (WLL)

Hooves down. Heads up. New York is Charging.

One of the four WLL inaugural teams debuting at the 2025 Lexus Championship Series, the New York Charging's roster dropped Thursday, and the ties to the Empire State are prevalent. Seven of the 12 players hail from New York and five played collegiately within the state.

The roster is headlined by team captain Izzy Scane and reunites her with five other Northwestern lacrosse alumni: Erin Coykendall, Madison Doucette, Kendall Halpern, Lauren Gilbert and Molly Laliberty. Four others - Emily Hawryschuk, Megan Carney, Meg Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell, the "Meg-Meg Em-Em" combo, as Hawryschuk says - played in-state at Syracuse, and all but Carney are New York natives.

"I definitely feel connected to New York. I've only ever played lacrosse here, representing teams from here," Hawryschuk said. "Going to Syracuse, being from New York, I'm really looking forward to it, and out of all the teams, I was hoping I'd end up on New York. It is a very cool thing to say you're from the state you're going to end up representing and playing for."

Here are some names to know as the Charging head into the 2025 Lexus Championship Series starting Feb. 11 in Springfield, Va.:

All eyes on... It was always Scane, the former Northwestern attacker who graduated as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in 2024 with 376 goals, breaking Charlotte North's previous record of 358 scores.

Scane won the Tewaaraton Award in 2023, when she led the nation with 99 goals and the Wildcats to a national title, and again in 2024, when she paced the sport with 88 goals.

Her speed and strength make her a near-impossible stop as a downhill dodger and help her to score at any mark. Scane taps into her power for long-range shots near the arc while also scoring in close thanks to her ball placement and quick release off the dodge or catch.

And in a comeback season after a prolonged on-field absence from tearing her ACL in the 2022 World Lacrosse Women's World Championship, Kylie Ohlmiller is back and sure to draw a lot of attention. Ohlmiller was a national sensation during her time at Stony Brook from 2015 to 2018, emerging as the first player in school and America East history to be a Tewaaraton Award finalist -- and a back-to-back one at that.

Who could be the unsung hero? Emma Tyrrell might be the best dual-threat you're not all that familiar with.

The attacker graduated from Syracuse eighth on the program's all-time points list (273) and eighth on the career goals list (197). She's sure to benefit from a fast-paced version of lacrosse where more shots are assisted, taken and scored - especially with a familiar supporting cast around her.

Golden Stick Award dark horse And of the same school, at the same position, with the same last name is Meg Tyrrell.

In Sixes, where the unofficial motto is "be fast or lose," the attacker's quick releases and crafty shots will reign supreme. She ended her collegiate tenure as the most prolific point producer in Syracuse history, and it's sure to translate to the more up-tempo version of the game.

Daring duo One of the best duos to come through college lacrosse is back together on the pro field, and odds are Scane and Coykendall are ready to roll back time.

As Hawryschuk said, to play with Scane and Coykendall and "not have those two scoring on us" - as when Syracuse and Northwestern faced off - is "exciting."

"I think both of them are not only super crafty and creative but they have such a high level of IQ," Hawryschuk said. "I'm excited to see that duo in action and play alongside them."

Goalie spotlight Laliberty and Doucette make up New York's goalie room.

Laliberty, out of Tufts, was the back-to-back Division III Goalie of the Year in 2021 and 2022. She finished her career at Northwestern, where she led the team to the 2023 national title as the Wildcats' starting goalie.

Doucette amassed 336 saves on 40% out of Northwestern before transferring to Johns Hopkins, where she set the program record with 178 saves in 2024.

