Boston Guard Roster Reaction: A 'North' Star, Eagles and Irish

January 24, 2025 - Women's Lacrosse League (WLL)

We're shipping to Boston, where the Guard have established themselves as another championship contender from Titletown.

The Boston Guard are one of the four inaugural teams in the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League, debuting at the 2025 Championship Series. Their roster was released Thursday, and the team has immense ties to Beantown.

Charlotte North spearheads the roster and is joined by four other Boston College Eagles: Cassidy Weeks, Rachel Hall, Courtney Taylor and Dempsey Arsenault. The five former Notre Dame Fighting Irish players on the squad will represent Boston's Irish roots. Cohasset, Mass., native Madison Ahern is joined by Andie Aldave, Jackie Wolak, Hannah Dorneyand Kasey Choma.

"It's majority BC and Notre Dame, and I feel like we have some good relationships off the field with them," Arsenault said. "We come from similar schools and backgrounds. I was so excited to see everyone on there."

Let's break down this roster ahead of the Championship Series, which begins Feb. 11 in Springfield, Va.:

All eyes on... If things are ever south, they'll be turned around by North. The biggest name in women's lacrosse had 358 goals (second all-time) in college, and in the Sixes format, she'll be lighting lamps.

The two-time Tewaaraton Award winner can obliterate corners when her musket is loaded. Take a look:

Every defender knows to guard North, but regardless of who's in front of her, nobody is stopping her.

"Even if everyone knows who [North] is and is trying to stop her, she can still find her way to get her points," Arsenault said.

Who could be the unsung hero? Wolak can be the glue that welds the roster. Her 341 points stand alone at the top of Notre Dame's record books alongside her 153 assists.

With elite goalscorers like North, Choma and Arsenault lurking across the field, somebody will have to feed them.

