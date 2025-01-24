Maryland Charm Roster Reaction: Veteran Stars and a Terrapin Flavor

January 24, 2025 - Women's Lacrosse League (WLL)

The Maryland Charm enter the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League with one of the most experienced rosters in the tournament. The Charm have a heavy local flavor to the roster, with seven former Terps and two more former Loyola (Md.) Greyhounds.

But the Charm are more than just hometown heroes. Maryland is anchored by an elite defensive core and a smattering of proven playmakers set to thrive in the Sixes format.

Here are the names to know ahead of the Charm's debut at the 2025 Championship Series:

All eyes on... Alex Aust Holman is one of the biggest stars in women's lacrosse. The 2013 Tewaaraton Award finalist has been a defining face in the sport for the last decade, starring as a professional and for Team USA.

The Maryland legend will get to put on for the local favorites, joining six other former Terps on the Charm's inaugural roster.

Who could be the unsung hero? Abby Bosco is one of the best defensive players in the world. The two-time IWLCA All-American anchored elite defenses at Maryland, winning the 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

In her post-college career, Bosco blossomed into a standout on the defensive end at the professional level. She may not score the goals, but she'll make countless little plays throughout the game.

Golden Stick Award dark horse There have been so many elite goal-scorers in the last few years of women's college lacrosse, that it's easy to forget how dominant Megan Whittle was at Maryland. After her final season in 2018, her 298 career goals ranked second all-time. She still ranks sixth in NCAA history for goals scored.

Whittle is capable of scoring with the best in the world. She helped lead England to a bronze medal at the 2022 Women's World Lacrosse Championship, scoring a team-high 26 goals, good for second in the tournament.

Daring duo There are Terrapins all over the Charm roster, with a decade's worth of Maryland legends joining forces at the pro level. Any fan of the 14-time national champion Terps will have endless reasons to watch the Charm in the Championship Series.

Maybe the most exciting pairing of former Maryland stars is Bosco and Lizzie Colson, two of the best defensive players in the world who narrowly missed each other in College Park. The former All-Americans will make Maryland one of the stingiest teams in the tournament.

Goalie spotlight Caylee Waters is one of the best goalies of all time. She's a two-time National Goalie of the Year from her time in college, a Team USA veteran and a proven star at the professional level. She should be one of the best netminders in the tournament.

Paulina DiFatta is another exciting option in cage. The first starting goalkeeper in the history of Pittsburgh lacrosse was prolific between the pipes in college and has professional experience.

