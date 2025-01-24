California Palms Roster Reaction: Stars, Dark Horses, More to Watch in WLL Debut

January 24, 2025 - Women's Lacrosse League (WLL)

California Palms News Release







Like the state, this team has it all.

The California Palms' roster was unveiled Thursday. One of the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League's four inaugural teams debuting at the 2025 Championship Series, the team lists eight North Carolina alumni, two Southern California alumni and one player each from James Madison and Florida.

"We might have a lot of Carolina people, but we also have a lot of other phenomenal lacrosse players too. At the end of the day, we're not UNC, we're California Palms," defender Kayla Wood said.

"I think we're going to have that underdog mentality - don't underestimate us."

Here are some names to know as the Palms head into the Championship Series starting Feb. 11:

All eyes on... Ally Mastroianni, as the midfielder out of UNC graduated as one of the most decorated at her position in school history, including scoring 140 career points and grabbing a program-record 360 draw controls. With her speed, she's sure to run past defenders in transition or beat them off the dodge, continuing her prowess in the newest league.

Who could be the unsung hero?

Erin Bakes recently shined at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships, the first time World Lacrosse hosted a women's box event. Her presence was felt in her scoring. She finished with 22 goals and 17 assists in seven games. She tallied two goals and an assist in the gold medal game, which the U.S. won, and four goals and an assist in the semifinals. Bakes should be good for clutch goals when defenders are preoccupied with major potential scorers Mastroianni and Sam Geiersbach.

Golden Stick Award dark horse

Geiersbach scores a lot when it matters most - like in the 2022 national championship when the former Tar Heel scored a team-leading three goals to edge Boston College 12-11. Combine more shots with quick feet and crafty stick skills, and she'll continue adding to her tally with ease, this time with more eyes on her.

Geiersbach played at Richmond before transferring to UNC for her graduate season. She accumulated 64 points (37G, 27A) in her sole year in Chapel Hill.

Daring duo Wood said she plans to help in the transition game "while anchoring the defense" alongside former UNC teammate Emily Nalls, who graduated as one of the best defenders in program history.

"Thinking about the defenders and how fast they are and their ability to move the ball up the field - I think transitions are a huge part of Sixes, it's definitely going to dominate the play - I think our defensive group is a really powerful one," Palms goalie Kait Devir said. "Moving it up to the middies and attack, it's going to be about the transition game, which I think we'll dominate."

Goalie spotlight Devir and Taylor Moreno make up California's goalie room.

Devir played two seasons at Boston College, winning a national title in 2021, before transferring to USC. She started 50 of 53 games in three years with the Trojans, making 296 saves on 40%.

Moreno, the former UNC goalie, was a 2021 Tewaaraton Award finalist and goalkeeper of the year. She graduated as the program career leader in saves, goalie minutes played, goalie wins, goalie starts and goalie appearances.

"Taylor Moreno hands down, I think, is one of the best goalies to come through college lacrosse," Devir said.

