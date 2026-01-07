Columbus Fury Head to Atlanta for Season Opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury is ready for it's third season of Major League Volleyball, with the season opener against the Atlanta Vibe set for Thursday, January 8 at 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena. The match will be broadcast live on YouTube.

The Fury have a quick turnaround and will host their home opener against the Omaha Supernovas on Saturday, January 10 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. Single match tickets are on sale now as well as season tickets and partial ticket packages. Click here or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).

THE SERIES

The Columbus Fury and Atlanta Vibe - both founding members of the league - meet for the ninth time, with the Vibe holding a 5-3 advantage in the all-time series. The Vibe have won all four of the previous match-ups in Atlanta, with three sweeps.

THE OPPONENT

The Atlanta Vibe roster features a near even split of additions and returners with seven

Vibe veterans and nine players that are joining the Vibe for the first time. Outside Hitter Leah Edmond, who has played for the Vibe since the inaugural season, was named to the Preseason All-League Team. Middle Blocker Khori Louis, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, looks to build on her first season as a defensive force for Atlanta. The Vibe added two rookies in the top 10 of the MLV Draft in November - outside hitter Ava Martin (Creighton) and setter Averi Carlson (SMU). Head Coach Kayla Banwarth, the 2025 Coach of the Year, returns

at the helm of the Vibe.

THE FURY RETURNERS

Megan Lush, Raina Terry and Abby Walker - all Ohio natives - return for another season with the Columbus Fury in 2026. The duo of Terry and Walker were drafted in 2024 and played big roles for the Fury as rookies last season.

Terry made an immediate impact, finishing second on the team with 2.55 kills per set (194 kills) and 3.11 points per set (236) after being selected with the 11th overall pick. Walker led the team in blocks and hitting percentage after being taken with the 32nd overall pick.

Lush, the two-time team captain and 2025 MLV All-Star, had another great all-around season for the Fury in 2025, finishing with 163 kills, 220 digs, 22 blocks and nine service aces.

THE NEWCOMERS

The Columbus Fury signed several high-impact free agents in August, adding more experience and size to the roster. Among those free agents is setter Ashley Evans - an Ohio native - who played last season for Bergamo in the Italian league after being the MLV assists leader during the league's inaugural season in 2024.

Another standout signing is libero Aleksandra Jegdic, who was a member of the 2022 World Championship winning Serbian national team. She is a highly experienced professional, with 15 years of experience across Europe.

Additionally, the Fury added opposite Taylor Fricano, middle blocker Rachel Gomez, setter Audrey Pak and middle blocker Regan Pittman in August. Columbus later signed middle blocker Rainelle Jones, an MLV veteran and Fury fan favorite from the 2024 season, outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge and libero Kamaile Hiapo.

THE ROOKIES

With a plan of adding "point scorers" to the roster during the 2025 MLV Draft, the Columbus Fury did just that by adding Flormarie Heredia Colon (Miami), Maya Winterhoff (App State) and free agent Akasha Anderson (Purdue). Heredia Colon, an outside hitter from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, led the NCAA in kills as a senior in 2025 and set the Miami record for career kills. Winterhoff, a middle blocker, led the Sun Belt in hitting percentage for a third-consecutive season in 2025, while Anderson, an outside hitter, was named All-Big Ten Second Team in her final collegiate season.







