2025 Player in Review: Elena Oglivie

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise libero Elena Oglivie

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise libero Elena Oglivie(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

Images from this story

A steady force in the back row, 5-foot-10 libero Elena Oglivie quickly established herself as a defensive cornerstone for the Grand Rapids Rise in 2025. Selected in the fourth round (29th overall) of the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft, the Stanford graduate and Honolulu native played in all 28 matches (104 sets) during her rookie campaign. She set a franchise single-season record with 392 digs and added 82 assists. Oglivie notched 15 or more digs in 13 different matches. Oglivie's signature performance came on April 26 against Atlanta, when she collected a team-record 30 digs in a five-set battle with the Atlanta Vibe.







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 29, 2025

2025 Player in Review: Elena Oglivie - Grand Rapids Rise

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.