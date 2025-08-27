2025 Player in Review: Camryn Turner

Published on August 27, 2025

Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner

Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner

One of five players returning to the Grand Rapids Rise for the 2026 season, 5-foot-8 setter Camryn Turner grew steadily into her role during her rookie campaign. Selected in the third round (22nd overall) of the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft, she spent the early part of the year in a supporting role before taking over as the Rise's primary setter near the end of the season. Turner went on to appear in 22 matches and 72 sets, finishing with 569 assists, 178 digs, 40 kills on a .309 hitting percentage, 14 blocks, and four aces, while recording eight double-doubles. One of her standout performances came on April 26 at the Atlanta Vibe, when she set a franchise single-match record with 58 assists in a five-set marathon match.







