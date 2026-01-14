Women's Lacrosse League Announces Inaugural 2026 Season Schedule

NEW YORK - The Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced the schedule for its inaugural season. The WLL's first-ever Opening Weekend will be held May 15-17, 2026 at Rhode Island's Centreville Bank Stadium. The inaugural WLL Championship will take place Sept. 14-16 at Philadelphia's Subaru Park.

"We can't wait to bring the world's best women's lacrosse players to fans around the country this summer," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the PLL and WLL. "From Opening to Championship Weekend, the inaugural WLL season will be filled with defining moments for our players, fans, and women's professional sports. We're proud to be building the stage women's lacrosse has long deserved."

The WLL 2026 season will feature the league's original teams competing in the 10-versus-10 game format successfully debuted at its 2025 WLL All-Star Game. Each team will make their home debuts in their team's market. Three neutral markets - Rhode Island, Chicago, and Fairfield, Conn. - will also host WLL games.

"Launching the WLL's first full season is a milestone for the sport and a testament to the talent, demand, and momentum behind women's lacrosse," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the PLL and WLL. "This inaugural season reflects our commitment to building a sustainable league that meets fans in key markets, elevates the player experience, and establishes a strong foundation for the future of the game."

Launched in November 2024, the WLL debuted at the 2025 Championship Series, where the Boston Guard won the inaugural WLL title in the Olympic Sixes format. The 2025 Championship Series final between the Boston Guard and New York Charging was the most streamed women's professional lacrosse game ever on ESPN+.

Ahead of the 2026 season, all four teams will compete in the 2026 Championship Series across two weekends from February 27 to March 8 at The St. James in Springfield, Va. Teams will compete alongside the top four teams from the 2025 PLL season in the Olympic Sixes game format, set to return lacrosse to the Olympics at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.

