Premier Lacrosse League Announces 2026 Schedule, Expands Regular Season

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) today announced the schedule for the 2026 season, and expansion of its regular season calendar.

Opening Weekend for the league's eighth season is set for May 8-10 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, and will conclude with the 2026 PLL Championship Sept. 18-20, returning to Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.

"We're entering a transformative time for professional lacrosse," said PLL Co-Founder and President Paul Rabil. "The momentum we saw in 2025 proved this league is taking off on-field and commercially. In 2026, we're expanding our schedule to give players more opportunities to compete at the highest level and fans more access to the world's best lacrosse. And before we know it, lacrosse will be back in the Olympics."

After welcoming its eight teams to their home cities in 2024, the league will return to its eight teams' home markets during the 12-week, tour-based regular season. The 2026 season will feature additional neutral-site stops at the following locations:

Week 2: Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, R.I. (May 15-17, 2026)

Week 9: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, Chicago (July 10-12, 2026)

Week 10: Rafferty Stadium, Fairfield, Conn. (July 17-19, 2026)

Week 12: Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium, Columbus, Ohio (July 31-Aug. 2, 2026)

The location for the league's All-Star Weekend will be announced later this year.

"Expanding our schedule is an incredible opportunity for our players, fans and partners alike," said PLL Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Rabil. "Building on our strengthened relationship with ESPN, we are thrilled to be bringing more games to a growing lacrosse audience as we continue to trailblaze the future of professional sports."

The PLL saw record growth in viewership and ticket sales in 2025. Led by an all-time peak viewership high of 833,000 on ABC in Week 3, average viewership on ABC and ESPN grew 24 percent and 46 percent respectively, year-over-year. Ticket revenue grew 11 percent year-over-year, and tickets sold grew 8 percent year-over-year, with 12 event day sellouts through the 2025 season.

The top four teams from the 2025 season will play in the 2026 Championship Series across two weekends from February 27 to March 8 at The St. James in Springfield, Va. The New York Atlas, Denver Outlaws, California Redwoods, and Carolina Chaos will compete in the Olympic Sixes game format, set to return lacrosse to the Olympics at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.

