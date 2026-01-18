Weiss Nets First Hat Trick in Franchise History in 4-1 Gargoyles Win

READING, PA - The Greensboro Gargoyles found their offensive stride in a 4-1 win over the Reading Royals on Saturday night as Tyler Weiss scored three straight Gargoyles goals in the franchise's first hat trick.

Jordan Biro opened the scoring in the first period. Greg Smith fought off a delayed hooking penalty against the Royals, passing to Biro in the slot for his first career goal. "I was happy to get that first one and happy to get rewarded for the hard work," said Biro. "I think I've been playing good hockey, so it's nice to trust the process and I'm excited to keep building on that."

Weiss opened the second period, extending the Greensboro lead 1:22 into the frame assisted by Logan Nelson and Arty Borshyov. The Royals would cut the lead to 2-1 later in the period at 15:29 from Connor McMenamin.

Nelson added a second assist as Patrick Kyte had his shot from the blue line tipped by Weiss, putting the Gargoyles up 3-1 with 5:56 remaining in regulation. Weiss finished an empty netter to seal the 4-1 final and his first career hat trick.

"Yesterday, when we got our butts whooped, it was kind of an eye opener," said Weiss. "We wanted to come out stronger the next night, and I think that's what it was more about. I think everyone looked really good tonight."

"We talked about holding guys accountable and they responded really good tonight," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "Anytime you can get two points is good, especially where we're at right now with a banged up crew and some D playing as forwards, but guys are coming in with good attitudes and a team-first mentality. Tonight's effort really showed that."

The Gargoyles finish their eight-game road trip with a weekend rubber match against the Royals on Monday, January 19 at 1PM.







