Drevitch Lifts Ghost Pirates to Overtime Victory in Atlanta

Published on April 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, earned a 3-2 overtime victory over the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena.

Savannah opened the scoring 4:32 into the game after a turnover led to Peter Laviolette breaking in alone and finishing to make it 1-0.

The second period remained scoreless, with the Ghost Pirates carrying their one-goal lead into the final frame.

Atlanta tied the game 4:55 into the third period when Eric Neiley followed up his own rebound to even the score at 1-1.

Savannah regained the lead with 3:54 remaining as Nick Granowicz shoveled home a rebound off a shot from Ivan Chukarov to make it 2-1.

The Gladiators responded with the extra attacker on the ice, as Jack O'Brien tied the game with 1:33 left to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Logan Drevitch sealed the win with a power-play goal from the right circle, giving the Ghost Pirates a 3-2 victory.

Vinnie Purpura earned the win with 21 saves on 23 shots, while Ethan Haider stopped 24 of 27 for Atlanta.

The Ghost Pirates return to action Wednesday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 7, 2026

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